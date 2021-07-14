CaPao Cacaofruit Bites One of the First to Receive the New Upcycled Food Certification

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaPao , a mission-based start-up snack brand created by Mondelēz International's SnackFutures innovation and venture hub, today announced it is one of the first products to be certified under the Upcycled Food Association's (UFA) pioneering Upcycled Certification Program . CaPao, which is made with upcycled cacaofruit, joined the UFA earlier this year as part of SnackFutures , and was among a select group of companies invited to participate in the beta program. This is the world's only third-party certification program for upcycled products and ingredients.

Upcycled, as defined by the UFA, is a product made with ingredients that otherwise would not have gone to human consumption, are sourced and produced using verifiable supply chains and have a positive impact on the planet. Participants had to meet that definition as well as a set of very strict criteria to be certified.

CaPao received its certification based on its use of upcycled cacaofruit, which is sourced from Cabosse Naturals. Cacaofruit is the pod used to make chocolate, but once the cocoa beans are extracted the remaining 70 percent of the fruit is simply thrown away. CaPao recognized that was wasted deliciousness, wasted nutrition and wasted opportunity for growers.

"CaPao was built on the promise of being good for people and kind to the planet by upcycling and snackifying cacaofruit that would otherwise have gone to waste," said Shannon Neumann, Associate Director, SnackFutures Innovation. "This certification not only validates the relevance and integrity of our brand, but it also allows us to 'mainstream' upcycling by delivering those ingredients in a delicious snack and underscoring the impact people can have simply by making a mindful choice."

"This program can help brands and companies mitigate food waste with a consumer-driven, actionable, scalable solution," said UFA co-founder and CEO Turner Wyatt. "Cutting food waste is the single-most effective thing people can do to address climate change, and this set of clear, uniform standards and protocols is an important step in making this the norm."

For more information on CaPao visit www.capaofruit.com and to learn more about the UFA's certification visit www.upcycledfood.org .

About CaPao

CaPao is a mission-based snack brand created by SnackFutures, Mondelēz International's innovation and venture hub. CaPao Cacaofruit Bites are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten free and are available in three flavors: Cherry Almond Cocoa, Mango Cashew Coconut and Golden Berry Apricot Chia. They are sold in select locations throughout Southern California and online at www.capaofruit.com . To join the community online, you can follow CaPao on Facebook and Instagram .

