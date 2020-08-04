Caparo's Bull Moose Tube Wins Prestigious Fastmarkets Global Award for Steel Excellence: Best Innovation -- Product

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company, a Caparo Bull Moose subsidiary, is honored to have been named the winner of the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence in the category of Best Innovation – Product. The award was announced virtually on July 23 during the 11th annual Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence

Bull Moose Tube

Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence is one of the most recognizable and highly acclaimed awards programs for the global steel industry. A distinguished panel of global steel industry leaders judged the 2020 record number entrants using a point-based qualitative approach that produced 71 finalists from around the world in 23 categories. Six finalists competed for the Best Innovation – Product category.

The award recognizes Bull Moose Tube's innovative Hydrologic Sprinkler Pipe. Recognizing the lack of innovation in carbon steel sprinkler pipe over the past 50 years, Bull Moose Tube utilized advanced metallurgy that imparts a stainless steel alloy layer onto the interior and exterior diameters of a low carbon steel core creating an ultra-smooth surface that reduces resistance and pressure loss of water carried by the pipe. Product development centered on a new spatially optimized diffusion alloy that is permanently bonded to the steel's surface. For customers, use of Hydrologic in some applications will mean a reduction in material, labor and associated hardware costs as the product provides high stainless-steel pipe performance in a more economical, easier-to-handle form.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our innovation in Hydrologic Sprinkler Pipe. The team's dedication to excellence and innovation earned this honor for our Company and demonstrates that success happens in an atmosphere of teamwork and collaboration among employees and with business partners and customers. The award represents one of the highest honors in our industry and communicates to our customers and peers that Bull Moose Tube is committed to innovation and excellence," said Thomas A. Modrowski, President & CEO.

Mark Abernathy, Manager Field Application Engineer for BMT and Project Lead, said, "This achievement acknowledges BMT's commitment and capability to continuously improve product performance and be a leader in responding to industry needs. On behalf of the Product Development Team at BMT I want to congratulate the other finalists of the Best Innovation – Product category and the other recipients of the Fastmarkets Global Award. I also would like to thank the panel of judges for the honor they bestowed upon BMT."

About Bull Moose Tube

Based in Chesterfield, Missouri the company is part of the Caparo Bull Moose group. The company operates from seven plants – six in the USA (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; and Casa Grande, AZ) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America. Typical applications for Bull Moose Tube include construction, transportation, fire protection, lawn and garden equipment, plus many other engineering and household products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified global association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC, who remains Chairman. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com.

