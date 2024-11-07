Capchase and WeTransact Help Close the Cash Flow Gap for B2B SaaS

Capchase – a global provider of capital and payment solutions for B2B SaaS companies – is bringing its streamlined cash flow solutions to the Microsoft Marketplace through a partnership with Azure experts, WeTransact.

The partnership will enable WeTransact customers – high-growth SaaS vendors – to close the cash flow gap, accessing revenue faster and more predictably.

The synergy of WeTransact's powerful marketplace platform with Capchase's smart financing solutions will help hundreds of B2B SaaS providers strengthen their go-to-market strategy more efficiently through Microsoft.

In the current economic climate, collecting payments is an ongoing battle for all types of businesses, especially tech startups. Capchase equips SaaS companies with the financial levers to optimize their cash flow. That means SaaS companies can sell on the Microsoft Marketplace and get paid upfront using Capchase Pay, avoiding severe payment delays or time-consuming collections efforts.

Operating in the same ecosystem, the companies first connected via LinkedIn. Capchase Director, Ferran Puig, said, "We saw what WeTransact was doing. They have a fantastic story behind them. There was a clear need to help companies grow without facing cash constraints."

For companies in the B2B SaaS space, the Azure Marketplace opens the door to co-selling opportunities with Microsoft Cloud Solutions Providers (CSPs) and Microsoft itself. Not only does this help get SaaS products in front of enterprise customers, but the reseller network enables them to sell faster and stronger through Microsoft.

Payment security, currency exchange, and taxes are all handled through Microsoft. The only downside of using the marketplace for startups and scale-ups is the time it can take to receive payment. WeTransact's CEO, Johan Aussenac, said, "Marketplace payments can take time – up to 90 days in some cases. So we're delighted to bring Capchase's capabilities to WeTransact."

The new partnership means that WeTransact customers will be paid upfront for subscriptions and services sold through the marketplace, thanks to a sophisticated, fast-track financing and payment solution from Capchase.

Customers simply opt to have a contract financed by Capchase. After a quick assessment, Capchase will approve the company, present the terms, and provide advance payment for the outstanding contract.

"When you're selling to enterprise, and you transact 8-figure deals, it's not income you can afford to have waiting outside for too long. Bridging the cash flow gap with Capchase is a game changer," added WeTransact's CEO, Johan Aussenac.

Together, WeTransact and Capchase will give B2B SaaS companies confidence in their cash flow while facilitating access to all the benefits of transacting on the Microsoft Marketplace.

