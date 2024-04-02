Capchase Introduces Capchase Infra, a New Product for Lending Institutions to Accelerate Their Digital Lending Roadmap

Capchase Infra enables banks and other institutions to increase their lending capabilities for high-growth companies and make credit decisions in less than 48 hours

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase , a leading provider of non-dilutive capital and payment tools for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today introduced Capchase Infra , a software solution for banks and other lending institutions to make informed credit decisions when evaluating high-growth companies by automating their data collection, underwriting, and risk monitoring processes. Banks can now quickly determine a company's credit eligibility, and better support tech startups with flexible financing products.

With the growing use of automation tools, the most innovative financial institutions are leveraging AI technologies to enhance existing capabilities and fill in gaps. Now, with Capchase Infra, lending institutions can take that innovation further to specifically automate time-intensive tasks such as the collection, standardization, and analysis of data, while speeding up the credit decision process to less than 48 hours.

"Increasing access to capital for startups was a primary goal when Capchase launched in 2020, and the introduction of Capchase Infra is the result of the team's dedication to refining our underwriting technology to serve more companies," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "Now, banks and other institutions can leverage our infrastructure to accelerate their ability to serve high-growth companies with flexible financial solutions."

Capchase Infra builds on the proprietary lending technology Capchase developed to power its SaaS non-dilutive financing product, Capchase Grow . The all-in-one solution automates the aggregation of client accounting, banking, and invoicing information to create a single source of truth for analyzing credit eligibility and monitoring portfolio health. This improves productivity for lending teams by automating manual, repetitive data collection and processing tasks, so they can focus on offering innovative financing products to their customers.

Capchase Infra provides bank-grade security and compliance, and is available now to financial institutions in the US and Europe.

To learn more about Capchase Infra for your organization visit, https://www.capchase.com/infra .

About Capchase

Capchase empowers B2B SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and payment solutions. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in NYC, we've made more than $2B in funding available to the SaaS industry and helped over 5,000 businesses and partners grow their revenue through our tools. We also support global financial institutions through our lending infrastructure product which provides universal data aggregation, underwriting, and monitoring technology to banks to advance their financing roadmaps. Capchase operates in 10 countries in North America and Europe, and was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2023. To learn more about Capchase, visit capchase.com.

