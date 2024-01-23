CAPCHASE JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capchase , the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace and is officially a HubSpot app partner. App partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

The new integration allows Capchase customers to access Capchase Pay inside their HubSpot experience. This enables Capchase customers to offer flexible payment terms to their customers, approve buyers, send payment links, and more, right from their CRM.

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable second and third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements .

"This integration allows Capchase to better serve our existing and prospective customers within the Hubspot ecosystem," said Miguel Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of Capchase. "As SaaS startups look for more ways to offer flexible payment terms to customers, we're able to provide an easy-to-use solution in a familiar environment."

Learn more about the integration here .

About Capchase:

Capchase empowers B2B SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and revenue acceleration tools. Our capital solution, Grow, has made more than $2B in funding available to the SaaS industry. Our revenue management tools, Pay and Collect, help SaaS vendors sell more and collect cash faster. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in NYC, we've worked with over 5,000 businesses and partners to date. Capchase operates in 10 countries in North America and Europe, and was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2023. To learn more about Capchase, visit capchase.com.

