CAPCHASE JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

News provided by

Capchase

23 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capchase, the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace and is officially a HubSpot app partner. App partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

The new integration allows Capchase customers to access Capchase Pay inside their HubSpot experience. This enables Capchase customers to offer flexible payment terms to their customers, approve buyers, send payment links, and more, right from their CRM.

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable second and third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

"This integration allows Capchase to better serve our existing and prospective customers within the Hubspot ecosystem," said Miguel Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of Capchase. "As SaaS startups look for more ways to offer flexible payment terms to customers, we're able to provide an easy-to-use solution in a familiar environment."

Learn more about the integration here.

About Capchase:
Capchase empowers B2B SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and revenue acceleration tools. Our capital solution, Grow, has made more than $2B in funding available to the SaaS industry. Our revenue management tools, Pay and Collect, help SaaS vendors sell more and collect cash faster. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in NYC, we've worked with over 5,000 businesses and partners to date. Capchase operates in 10 countries in North America and Europe, and was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2023. To learn more about Capchase, visit capchase.com.

SOURCE Capchase

Also from this source

Capchase Launches Collections Tool, Expanding Revenue Services for SaaS Companies

Capchase Launches Collections Tool, Expanding Revenue Services for SaaS Companies

Capchase, the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today released Capchase Collect, an invoice collections tool...
New Capchase Survey Exposes Trends in SaaS Sales: Decreasing Average Contract Value and Lengthening Sales Cycles

New Capchase Survey Exposes Trends in SaaS Sales: Decreasing Average Contract Value and Lengthening Sales Cycles

Capchase, the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today revealed the findings from its new report, B2B SaaS...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.