Capchase Launches Buy Now Pay Later, Announces $280 Million In New Funding Led By i80 Group

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase, a New York-based provider of non-dilutive capital, has today announced $280 million in new debt and equity financing led by i80 Group . The new funding comes on the heels of continued growth and the introduction of Capchase Expense Financing™, a new Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) product that helps companies split large expenses over time, in fixed repayment terms. When combined with Capchase's leading programmatic funding solution, companies unlock resources for growth while at the same time preserving their cash.

Capchase Expense Financing enables companies to manage their largest expenses – such as legal bills, AWS hosting services, payroll and bonus payments, and recruitment fees, to name a few – without depleting their cash. Repayment terms are fixed in either 3, 6, 9, or 12-month increments. With Capchase Expense Financing, companies can avoid large, immediate outflows, time their expenses with their revenue, and identify certain expenses that they would rather repay over time – all benefits that were never before possible.

"Our new BNPL solution is a first in our industry, and we believe it will be a game changer," noted Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "Since we launched just over a year ago, we've seen first-hand the challenges that companies face when securing the financing they need to grow their business. Managing large expenses and having to make difficult decisions over how they spend their cash is one of the most consistent and trying issues that our clients face. Now, Capchase users can pay upfront, get a discount, and split their expense payments over fixed monthly increments."

Here's how Capchase Expense Financing works:

Choose your Expenses – Clients can either extend realized expenses or plan ahead for large expenses they expect to incur in the near future

– Clients can either extend realized expenses or plan ahead for large expenses they expect to incur in the near future Select your Term – Select 3, 6, 9 or 12 month term (based on eligibility)

– Select 3, 6, 9 or 12 month term (based on eligibility) Review Rates – As with Capchase's recurring revenue financing, rates are transparent and clear

– As with Capchase's recurring revenue financing, rates are transparent and clear Repay Gradually – Repay in installments over the term selected

"Using Capchase's Expense Financing product allows us to smooth out our cash flow profile, enabling us to invest more consistently and heavily into growth," noted Juanjo Traver, co-founder/CRO, Declarando. "The flexibility of the Capchase platform is great, and we couldn't be happier with our partnership."

Capchase was launched in 2020 to help recurring-revenue companies secure growth capital that doesn't dilute their founders' ownership. The development of Capchase's expense financing solution is a reflection of the company's rapid growth over the past year and continued fundraising momentum in 2021. Since launch, Capchase clients have added over 3,000 months of runway for 500 different companies, have added over $160 million in ARR and have increased in valuation by $4Bn+.

The Capchase Expense Financing solution is made possible by $280 million in new debt and equity funding, led by i80 Group. i80 Group is an innovative investment firm that partners with pre-eminent tech-enabled companies to extend credit solutions that are uniquely designed to fuel growth. With this new funding, Capchase will be able to substantially increase the number of companies it is able to work with, as well as the amount of funding it is able to provide.

To learn more about Capchase and apply for expense financing as well as programmatic funding for your business, please visit www.capchase.com .

About Capchase

Capchase is a platform for recurring-revenue companies to secure non-dilutive capital. Founded in Boston, MA in 2020, the company provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby extending an immediate line of credit. Companies that work with Capchase are able to secure funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn't dilute their ownership.

About i80 Group

i80 Group is an investment firm designed to propel the innovation economy forward by empowering growth. Our bespoke financing solutions are unique to each partner's needs, advancing them through critical growth milestones. Like the I-80 freeway from which it takes its name, we operate at the intersection of Silicon Valley innovation and Wall Street finance.

