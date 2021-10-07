Capchase Named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights has named Capchase to the fourth annual Fintech 250, a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This year's list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights' Future of Fintech conference in New York City.

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

"We are very honored to have been recognized by CB Insights for our work helping recurring-revenue companies across the world gain access to non-dilutive growth capital," noted Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "There are some incredible companies who are doing amazing things on this list, and we are thrilled to be alongside them. Most importantly however, this recognition is a reflection of the work that our team has put in throughout this entire year to make Capchase what it is today."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Capchase was launched in 2020 to help recurring-revenue companies secure growth capital that doesn't dilute their founders' ownership. By working with Capchase, companies can unlock cash that is otherwise tied up in future subscription-based payments. This allows founders to either reinvest the upfront capital in profitable growth initiatives, or secure cash on hand to extend their runway. Additionally, Capchase also offers an expense financing solution, which allows large expenses to be split over time, in fixed repayment terms. When combined with Capchase's leading programmatic funding solution, companies can realize faster growth while at the same time preserving their cash.

Fintech 250 2021: Investment Highlights

Unicorns : 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round

: 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above as of their latest funding round Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21)

: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21) Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD

: Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD Global representation : 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by India (12). This year's winners are based in 26 countries, including France , Brazil , Germany , Indonesia , and Nigeria .

: 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by (12). This year's winners are based in 26 countries, including , , , , and . Top VC investor : Ribbit Capital is the most active investor in this year's Fintech 250 companies, having invested in 62 deals since 2016. Since 2019, Ribbit has participated in 41 deals with this cohort of companies, including to Nubank, Uala, Brex, Vouch, Razorpay, and BharatPe. Tiger Global Management and Accel were close behind with 57 and 55 deals, respectively.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

CB Insights

[email protected]

About Capchase

Capchase is a platform for recurring-revenue companies to secure non-dilutive capital. Founded in Boston, MA in 2020, the company provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby extending an immediate line of credit. Companies that work with Capchase are able to secure funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn't dilute their ownership.

Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Capchase

Related Links

http://www.capchase.com/

