Capchase Partners with Stripe as their First B2B BNPL Payment Method for the US

Capchase, a leader in bringing flexible payment experiences to B2B SaaS, is now available on Stripe.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase, an innovative provider of revenue acceleration solutions for SaaS, is announcing a strategic partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. This partnership makes Capchase's buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solution available within Stripe. This marks Stripe's first-ever B2B BNPL payment method offering in the U.S. market. The collaboration will increase convenience and flexibility for B2B transactions for both sellers and buyers, allowing buyers to break their purchases into more digestible payments and sellers to close more deals faster while still receiving annual contract value (ACV) upfront.

While BNPL solutions have gained significant traction in the B2C retail space, Capchase has led the application of this model in the B2B SaaS industry, making buying and selling software easier for more than 1,000 SaaS businesses to date. Offering Capchase Pay immediately reduces the buying friction on price and payment terms, which often slows or stalls deals. In addition, businesses that offer Capchase Pay as a payment method see an average increase in ACV of up to 50%, and an average increase in sales cycle velocity of around 30%.

The Capchase Pay experience is now available inside the Stripe payments infrastructure which makes it even easier for SaaS businesses to leverage this flexible payment method. There is no onboarding; offering this seamless checkout experience for your software buyers is as easy as a click of a button.

"We are thrilled to partner with Stripe to bring the latest B2B payment advancements to more businesses," said Miguel Fernandez Larrea, Co-Founder and CEO of Capchase. "This partnership enables SaaS businesses to grow faster by improving sales outcomes and helping their customers buy the solutions they need."

As the SaaS environment fluctuates, businesses face prolonged sales cycles and pressure to offer discounts to close deals. Capchase Pay on Stripe provides a solution to remove buying friction with flexible payment options which optimizes sales, and improves cash flow for merchants and buyers.

For more information on how Capchase Pay and Stripe can drive growth, visit Capchase .

About Capchase

Capchase empowers SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and payment solutions. Our capital solution, Grow , has made more than $2.5B in funding available to the SaaS industry. Our revenue management tools, Pay and Collect , help SaaS vendors sell more and collect cash faster. Our lending infrastructure tool, Infra , helps banks and other financial institutions make credit available sooner to early-stage companies. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in NYC, we've worked with over 5,000 businesses and partners to date. Capchase operates in North America and Europe and was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2023.

