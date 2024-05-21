Capchase Secures €105 Million from Deutsche Bank to Support Flexible Financing for SaaS Companies in Europe

NEW YORK and MADRID, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase , the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today announced it has secured a €105 million credit facility warehouse led by Deutsche Bank. This new financing contributes to the more than $1 billion in combined debt and equity financing Capchase has received since its founding in 2020.

The financing from Deutsche Bank comes at a crucial time, as new data from Capchase reveals that non-dilutive funding activity to European startups surged by nearly 50% in 2023 compared to 2022, despite venture capital funding in the region declining by more than 45% during the same period. The new financial backing empowers Capchase to expand its support for UK and European SaaS businesses through Capchase Grow , which offers eligible companies access to non-dilutive financing, fostering business growth without sacrificing equity.

"We're committed to helping SaaS companies grow their revenue in ways that work best for them with access to capital," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "Over the past year, there has been a growing interest among European startups in non-dilutive funding as founders seek alternative ways to enhance their cash flow amidst increasingly challenging conditions for securing venture capital. With the latest €105 million of debt financing, we can continue to serve as a key financial partner to UK and European SaaS businesses, supporting their growth in the current economic climate."

"We are committed to being the trusted finance and revenue partner for Software companies, and this partnership ensures a long-lasting presence in key geographies around the globe," said Ayaas Bhamla, vice president of capital markets at Capchase. "Having a global banking partner like Deutsche Bank supports our mission and brings a fortified balance sheet to support the founders on our platform. Partnering with such a well-respected bank helps Capchase provide our customers with the capital and tools they need to thrive."

Capchase's suite of products is a go-to source for business-to-business SaaS companies for managing revenue, accessing non-dilutive capital, and accelerating growth. In addition to its Grow and Pay products, Capchase launched Capchase Collect in December 2023 and Capchase Infra in April 2024. Collect is a self-service product created to speed up invoice collections and decrease the amount of overdue invoices, and Infra is a technology suite designed to support banks and non-bank lenders by accelerating their digital lending roadmap.

