New joint initiative brings significant benefits to CAPE clients, following integration of both EagleView's expansive, high-quality, high-resolution aerial imagery collection and its annual photo capture of top 50 metro markets.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CAPE Analytics, the leader in AI-powered property insights for insurance and real estate risk, is announcing a collaboration with EagleView, a leader in geospatial technology, to bolster access to current and historical, high-quality, high-resolution, aerial imagery. The long-term joint initiative between CAPE Analytics and EagleView expands the coverage, recency, history, and resiliency of CAPE's market-leading property analytics across the United States for use in insurance underwriting and rating, as well as real estate lending.

CAPE Analytics and EagleView Announce Long-Term Imagery Collaboration Expanding Coverage, Recency, and History Across CAPE Property Intelligence Products

CAPE Analytics brings together a constellation of leading data sources—from aerial and satellite imagery to weather information to public records—and combines them, using AI, to power the most predictive and accurate property analytics available. CAPE generates and instantly delivers over 80 property insights at massive scale, ranging from current roof condition, roof age, and living area to hail and wildfire risk scores. These insights allow insurance carriers, financial institutions, and home and business owners to understand, manage, and mitigate property-level risk with unprecedented granularity.

A cornerstone input into CAPE's property intelligence platform is high-quality aerial imagery. EagleView is uniquely differentiated by offering more than three billion high-resolution, high-quality property photos that cover 94% of the US population and, in some areas, includes an imagery archive that spans 20 years or more. EagleView uses proprietary sensing and processing technology to capture high-resolution, oblique, and orthogonal aerial imagery—including stunning, sub-1" GSD imagery. EagleView recently announced it will be programmatically capturing even more metro areas to enable additional high-value data to be extracted from the areas where most people live.

CAPE's direct integration with EagleView allows CAPE clients to use this new imagery source within the company's enterprise-grade API and web applications across all use cases. It also opens access to EagleView's post-catastrophic event capture program—a critical capability going into a high-risk CAT season. CAPE's addition of EagleView orthogonal and oblique imagery also brings clients the most comprehensive, timely, and reliable property risk analytics available anywhere.

"CAPE's joint initiative with EagleView provides unparalleled access to the high-resolution aerial imagery and property intelligence insights that our 80+ enterprise clients rely upon daily," said Ryan Kottenstette, CEO and Founder of CAPE Analytics. "With EagleView's imagery integrated into our property intelligence platform, CAPE will continue to increase our lead in providing the most accurate and robust property analytics and peril-aligned risk scores available to insurance carriers and real estate stakeholders."

"CAPE has cutting-edge analytics and a distinguished slate of customers that need the highest quality aerial imagery to achieve their business goals. And, we have the best aerial imagery in the market," said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. "It is a natural collaboration that delivers the best combination of analytics and imagery available. Customers are going to love these added capabilities."

About CAPE Analytics

CAPE Analytics provides AI-powered, geospatial property intelligence for buildings across the United States, Canada, and Australia. CAPE enables residential and commercial property stakeholders, including insurance carriers and financial institutions, to access valuable and predictive property insights and risk scores instantly. CAPE property intelligence offers the accuracy and detail that typically require an on-site inspection but with unparalleled immediacy and coverage. Founded in 2014, CAPE Analytics is backed by leading venture capital firms and insurers and is led by machine learning, data infrastructure, and property risk experts.



www.capeanalytics.com

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

www.eagleview.com

