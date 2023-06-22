Cape Classics and Souleil Celebrate Partnership with Beach Cleanup Event on Rockaway Beach and their Signature "Apéro" at The Rockaway Hotel, Queens, New York, June 25, 2023

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerse yourself in the sun-kissed flavors of Southern France with Souleil Vin de Bonté, the exceptional organic French wine brand that's now exclusively imported to the United States by Cape Classics. Wine enthusiasts nationwide can now experience the brand's three delicious wines: Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Blanc, Le Rosé, and Le Rouge.

Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Rouge (Credit: Doris Poe & David Fritz Goeppinger) (PRNewsfoto/Souleil)
Souleil Vin de Bonté makes for more than just delightful drinking – it's a wine with a purpose. Souleil supports nonprofits fighting plastic pollution in the world's oceans through education and action. The brand is committed to producing wine sustainably, using only ECOCERT-certified organic grapes, recycled paper, and lightweight bottles.

To celebrate this partnership, Souleil Vin de Bonté, Cape Classics and The Rockaway Hotel are sponsoring a beach cleanup event on Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Festivities start at 3:30 p.m. with a beach cleanup and educational session on ocean preservation by Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy. The event continues with a Souleil "apéro" and a concert by The New York Brass Band at The Rockaway Hotel at 6 p.m. Raise a glass to a brighter and more sustainable future by joining Souleil and Cape Classics for an afternoon of fun and positive action. Tickets are available on SevensRoom.

The three SKUs – Le Blanc (65% Piquepoul, 20% Terret Blanc, 15% Ugni Blanc), Le Rosé (75% Grenache, 20% Cinsault, 5% Syrah), and Le Rouge (58% Grenache, 42% Syrah) – are available at a suggested retail price of $16.99.

Cape Classics President and COO Robert Bradshaw says: "Souleil is sunshine in a bottle. Rarely can a brand capture such a sense of place, invoking the South of France, along with all of the joy a great bottle of wine can express. What Souleil has accomplished is very special, and we are thrilled to be part of this journey with them. Super quality wines, a huge heart, and elegant simplicity. This is what wine is supposed to be."

Co-Founder of Souleil Marianne Fabre-Lanvin says: "We are thrilled to align ourselves with Cape Classics, a premier importer known for their discerning taste in wines and commitment to the environment."

ABOUT CAPE CLASSICS: Behind every farm, winemaker, bottle, and grape lies an untold story. Cape Classics discovers these tales and shares them with its customers. Demanding authenticity, the importer operates the "old-fashioned" way, with relationships and social responsibility at the forefront of the business. The 33 wineries Cape Classics represents throughout South Africa and France embrace sustainable eco and social practices, doing its part to help preserve lands for future generations while improving the human condition now. Their wines are expressive, crafted with passion and perspective, and delivered with the same hallmark levels of service and professionalism since 1992.

www.capeclassics.com

ABOUT SOULEIL: "Soul" is at the heart of Souleil Vin de Bonté, a wine served with a side of purpose. The range of organic wines is crafted from grapes grown within sight of the Mediterranean Sea. Its roots lie in Southern France like those of its founders, who created a wine that could be served both as an aperitif — the French version of a sundowner — and at a dinner party; a wine that you can start and end an evening with, in French bon vivant style. Souleil supports nonprofits working toward ocean preservation such as 5 Minute Foundation, JBRPC, Reef Conservation, Cap Oceans, among others.

www.souleilwines.com I Instagram: souleilwines

