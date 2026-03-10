Cape Cod Cafe Pizza Hit 400+ Target Stores on March 1, 2026

Expansion aligned with rising demand for premium frozen meals, retail growth, and evolving consumer preferences

Cape Cod Café, the originator of the famous South Shore bar pizza, announced that its frozen pizza line rolled out to approximately 400 Target stores nationwide beginning March 1, 2026. This marked the brand's largest national retail expansion to date and reflected broader momentum in the frozen foods category, where consumers were increasingly seeking high‑quality, restaurant‑inspired meals they could enjoy at home.

BROCKTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cape Cod Cafe was thrilled to take this next big step. Expanding into more than 400 Target stores nationwide was a major milestone for us and opened the door to markets we'd been eager to reach," said Jonathan Jamoulis, CEO of Cape Cod Cafe Inc. "The demand for our bar pizza continued to grow well beyond Massachusetts, and this rollout set the stage for where the brand is headed next."

Jeremy & Jonathan Jamoulis, brothers & third generation owners of Cape Cod Cafe inc. pictured with their popular frozen South Shore bar pizza

Cape Cod Café Frozen Pizza — with varieties including Cheese, Pepperoni, Buffalo Chicken, and Onion Pepper — became available at Target locations across Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, New Hampshire , and additional regions. For more information or to find a store, customers can visit www.capecodcafepizza.com or follow @CapeCodCafePizza on social media.

"Seeing Cape Cod Café enter hundreds of Target stores was both humbling and motivating," said Jeremy Jamoulis, Chief Operating Officer. "Our brand was built on decades of hard work, consistency, and the dedication of our employees, and this expansion reflected that. We're proud to see our signature bar pizza reach more shelves and represent the effort our team puts in every day."

Cape Cod Café's internal retail performance data showed continued year‑over‑year growth in the frozen category, particularly among shoppers seeking premium, restaurant‑quality meals at home. The expansion into Target aligned directly with those insights and positioned the brand to meet rising national demand.

"We saw strong demand from shoppers in regions where our frozen pizzas weren't yet available, and this Target rollout allowed us to close that gap in a big way," said James Messer, Vice President of Retail Sales. "Making our products easier to find in new markets had been a major priority, and we are thrilled that more customers now have access to the Cape Cod Café quality they'd heard about — and we can't wait for everyone to try it."

Key Launch Details

Launch Date: March 1, 2026

March 1, 2026 Retailer: Target

Target Stores: ~400 Target locations

~400 Target locations Product Line: Cheese, Pepperoni, Buffalo Chicken, Onion Pepper Frozen Pizza

Cheese, Pepperoni, Buffalo Chicken, Onion Pepper Frozen Pizza Regions: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast

Founded in 1939, Cape Cod Café grew from a single Brockton establishment into a New England staple known for its crispy, cheesy, one‑of‑a‑kind bar pizza recipe. Its frozen line became a regional favorite and top seller in the frozen food category across the Northeast, reflecting the broader consumer shift toward premium frozen meals at home that deliver both convenience and authenticity.

SOURCE Cape Cod Cafe Inc