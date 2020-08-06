Cape Cod Project Brings Innovation to Long-Term Care

BOURNE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Street Crossing – a private, fully permitted residential and health care development in Bourne, Massachusetts – is bringing an innovative model for long-term care to Massachusetts seniors, just as the impact of COVID-19 on this population is being fully realized.

In the US, 40% of all COVID-19 fatalities have been associated with long-term care facilities and nursing homes. In Massachusetts COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities account for 62% of the state's total. More than 80 long term care facilities in Massachusetts reported at least 20 resident deaths and five homes recorded more than 50 deaths each.

"We're building a development which we believe will become a new standard for long-term care for our senior and disabled populations, one that may prevent recurrence of the tragedy we are currently witnessing," said Bob Gendron, CEO and President of GenReal, Inc., which owns the projects.

Gendron, a Cape Cod native and a global leader in facilities management, cited the current physical environment of care in nursing homes as having a significant impact in the high infection and fatality rates. Often rooms are occupied by four residents and conventional nursing home wings can house as many as 40 residents. The common areas promote intermingling of populations sick and healthy. Medical attention is focused on immediate physical symptoms and not long-term health care management.

Canal Street Crossing takes a more innovative approach to design and management, using the nationally recognized Green House Project Model, developed in conjunction with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Under this model, each elder has a private room and bathroom suite, and also encourages social interaction by bringing together 10-14 elders in homelike settings with shared space. The private suites are wired with rapid response telehealth technology and Certified Nursing Assistants manage each home on a 24/7 basis.

"As the vision came together for this project, our team knew that we needed to bring ideas at the forefront of design and care together to meet the challenges being face by our seniors," said Gendron. "By bringing together key services, an innovative model and state-of-the art architectural design, we'll be able to keep seniors safer and improve their overall quality of life."

The Canal Street Crossing campus will contain 30 independent living units, 48 supportive assisted living units, 28 skilled nursing home beds and 14 memory care beds. A health care facility will be located on the campus, consisting of medical and diagnostic services as well as a full range of health care services.

GenReal, Inc., will own the project. The supportive assisted living, skilled nursing care beds and the memory unit beds will be managed by Navigator Elder Homes. A program for older adults, known as PACE, will be integrated on the campus and owned and administered by Harbor Health Services, Inc.

CONTACT:

Patrick Murphy

617-898-7985

[email protected]

SOURCE Canal Street Crossing

Related Links

https://canalstreetcrossing.com

