Cape Fear Solar Systems Announces Rebrand to Cape Fear Energy Systems

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two decades serving the coastal Carolinas, Cape Fear Solar Systems has officially rebranded to Cape Fear Energy Systems. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a solar installer to a full-service energy solutions provider, delivering solar, battery storage, EV charging, generators, whole-home wiring, and HVAC services.

"Solar will always be at the heart of what we do, but our vision has expanded because our clients' needs have expanded," said John Donoghue, CEO of Cape Fear Energy Systems. "Matthew Boulton was the 18th-century industrialist who partnered with James Watt to bring steam power to the world, and he famously said, 'I sell here, sir, what all the world desires to have — power.' That's exactly what this rebrand represents — a commitment to meeting our region's evolving energy needs with the same pioneering spirit, whatever form that takes."

Across North Carolina and South Carolina, homeowners and business owners are facing rising utility rates, hurricane-related outages, and economic uncertainty that complicates long-term planning. For many, energy independence has become a practical way to protect their property, manage costs, and stay prepared for whatever comes next.

In coordination with the rebrand, the company has launched a redesigned website at https://capefearenergy.com, offering extensive educational resources, an estimator tool, timely updates about systems, and a streamlined path for homeowners and business owners alike to explore their options.

While the name has changed, the company's commitment remains the same. Cape Fear Energy Systems continues to design, install, and service projects in-house, standing behind their work from the Triangle and Outerbanks, to Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

Cape Fear Energy Systems is a coastal Carolina–based energy solutions company helping homeowners and businesses achieve energy independence. Since 2007, the company has designed and installed customized solar and battery backup systems that deliver long-term savings and power security. From consultation to installation and beyond, Cape Fear Energy Systems manages every step in-house, standing behind its work and the community it serves. Learn more at capefearenergy.com.

