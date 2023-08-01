CAPE FEAR SOLAR SYSTEMS NAMED GREENEST CONTRACTOR IN AMERICA

News provided by

Cape Fear Solar Systems

01 Aug, 2023, 07:37 ET

Local Solar Company Ranked #1 in Southeastern, NC by Solar Power World Magazine

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the United States receiving significant federal support of solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act, excitement for renewable energy technologies is growing at a record pace. In southeastern North Carolina home and business owners are taking full advantage of financial incentives by installing solar and energy storage solutions in order to brace for this year's very active storm season. Cape Fear Solar Systems was recognized for its increased effort as the leading solar installation company in our region—being named the Greenest Contractor in the United States and taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released by Solar Power World.

Continue Reading
Cape Fear Solar Systems named 2023 Greenest Contractor and Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World Magazine.
Cape Fear Solar Systems named 2023 Greenest Contractor and Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World Magazine.

Cape Fear Solar Systems is thrilled to be named the Greenest Contractor in the United States. Their facility features solar panels installed on the rooftop in the shape of an American flag. Robert Parker, COO for Cape Fear Solar commented, "We are honored to win the 2023 Greenest Contractor Award by Solar Power World magazine. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in promoting sustainability within our facility and throughout our local communities. At Cape Fear Solar Systems, we strongly believe in the importance of environmental sustainability, and our new warehouse is evidence of this commitment with the use of solar energy, geothermal climate control and campus-wide recycling. It's our mission to empower our region to live better by making it easy and affordable for home—and businessowners to go solar, creating a greener future for our region."

"Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country's shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference."

Cape Fear Solar Systems employs 52 workers who installed 8,033 kWs of solar power in 2022. Cape Fear Solar Systems facility is located at 901 S. Front Street in Wilmington, NC and welcomes anyone looking into clean energy technology to stop in to see products, meet the team, and co-create energy solutions with a project developer.

About Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC
Cape Fear Solar Systems is currently ranked as the number one installer in southeastern North Carolina by Solar Power World. Established in 2007, the company has designed and installed nearly 4,500 local solar systems to-date. Cape Fear Solar's pride is in its team, providing the highest quality of craftsmanship Fear Solar offers turnkey energy systems such as photovoltaic (solar electric) panels, home batteries, and electric vehicle charging stations, products, and material. Additionally, customers receive unlimited post-installation support. Cape for residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Cape Fear Solar visit www.CapeFearSolarSystems.com.

About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

For more information about Cape Fear Solar Systems, go to:
https://www.facebook.com/CapeFearSolar/
https://twitter.com/CapeFearSolar
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cape-fear-solar-systems-41b36153/

SOURCE Cape Fear Solar Systems

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.