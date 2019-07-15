Cape Foods™ 4-in-1 Seasoning, Herb and Spice Shakers Set New Standard for Innovative Packaging

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herb, seasoning, and spice brand, Cape Foods is accustomed to being recognized for their product quality. Covertly famous for their sales of private label spice blends in their signature grinders and shakers in over 30 countries world-wide, their 4-in-1 Shakers are one of their most unique products.

Fairy Delights 4 in 1 Sprinkles I Love Herbs 4 in 1 Spices

Cape Foods is best known for their line of Himalayan sea salt in a variety of sizes, packages and shakers, but over the years, they've added a lot of flavor to their inventory. Their own signature "I Love" brand of seasoning blends has been a big seller, including themed individual shakers of spice mixes such as, "I Love Pasta," or "I Love BBQ," and of course, "I Love Pink Salt."

For top products, like sea salt and BBQ seasoning, Cape Foods' 8oz shakers and grinders are a hit; everything you need in one beautiful, utilitarian package. But for special blends and individual spices that bring more "highlight" than "body" to a dish, Cape Foods' 4-in-1 shakers have really changed the packaging game. Winner of The Packaging Institute of South Africa's Gold Pack Award, 4-in-1 Shakers are a culinary life-saver.

Cape Foods CEO and spokesperson, Gerhard Martin asks, "How many times have you run out and bought a spice especially for one dish, and then just had it sitting in your cupboard?" Martin explains "The four-pack shakers allow you to get different spices in one shaker, with separate compartments so if you don't want to use every flavor for every dish, you have the option to save them for later, without overcrowding your kitchen with a lot of stuff you may not use that often."

Beyond herbs and spices, Cape Foods' 4-in-1 packaging has been a major success in the baking world as well. Cape Foods' line of baking aids, Baking Delights, which includes a variety of colorful sprinkles and cake toppers, are also featured in the four-chamber style shakers. "So you don't end up with a big container of one thing," says Martin, "which is why kids love them! They love to mix and match and just have fun with decorating. The Baking Delights are just a small part of our brand, but they're a project that's very close to my heart."

After over a decade of award-winning recognition in their field, it's obvious that there is a lot of heart that goes into Cape Foods' products and packaging. They're set to launch into the US market, under their own label, telling their own story with their own signature combination of form and function.

Please direct inquiries to:

Emma Miller 561-299-6867

218090@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cape Foods