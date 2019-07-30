Cape Foods Spices Up a Classic Snack with a Line of Specialty Popcorn Seasonings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South African based herb, seasoning, and spice brand, Cape Foods, is known for bringing innovation to everyday products. Through their private label services, they've helped countless other companies sell herbs and spices across 30 different countries world-wide, all packaged in their state-of-the-art facility.

The company is perhaps equally well known for their line of well-designed salt and pepper shakers, and high quality Himalayan Pink Salt, sold in specialized grinders, as well as more niche products, like baking aids and sprinkles.

Cheese and Chives Cheddar Cheese

But since their inception in 2002, Cape Foods has expanded to their signature "I Love" brand of thematic herb and spice combinations; such as "I Love Pasta," or "I Love BBQ."

These spice combinations paved the way for the "I Love" line's newest addition, I Love Popcorn. The I Love Popcorn seasonings feature different varieties of seasoning salt, in flavors like "Cheddar Cheese," "Cheese and Chive," and "Original Butter." I Love Popcorn are shakeable versions of these popcorn additions, with finely ground salt to stick to kernels, for all over coverage.

"They're great for kids!" says Cape Foods CEO, Gerhard Martin. "It's fun for them to add something - they feel like they're helping to cook the popcorn, but with none of the mess of melted butter or cheese." I Love Popcorn are particularly good for families that can't seem to agree on their favorite flavor. "Instead of buying different snacks for everyone, it's very inexpensive to make a big pot of popcorn, and just have everyone season it the way they like," says Martin.

The seasonings are bold that a little goes a long way, and of course they can be used in other recipes, aside from making popcorn more festive. Suggestions might include adding Cheddar flavor to grits, a cob of corn or a baked potato. Or to mix with a cream cheese or mayonnaise to make a chip or pretzel dip "It's really the quality of the ingredients that makes them versatile," explains Martin. "It's all quality ingredients and spices, so it doesn't taste artificial when you put it on your food. You can taste that it's a quality product, and people appreciate that."

Until recently, their popcorn seasonings were only sold in South Africa, but is now already available in the Middle East and Europe. The United States market will now get a taste of what it's been missing, as Cape Foods expands into the U.S.

In keeping with their high standards for award-winning packaging, the I Love Popcorn range of seasonings are completely vacuum sealed until opened, which keeps them fresh and shelf-stable for gift giving - or shipping an online purchase.

I Love Popcorn are as innovative as they are familiar - a missing link in the world of snacking, a portable, customizable way to make every bite delicious. Available for sale in the United States through CapeFoodsUSA.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Emma Miller 561-299-6867

219045@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cape Foods