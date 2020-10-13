Cape May delivers craft beer excellence in Ardagh cans

The company is increasing regional brand loyalty by consistently providing innovation, quality and a variety of product offerings, which now includes four craft beers packaged in Ardagh 12 oz. and 16 oz. beverage cans. These new products are: Always Ready, Cape May IPA, Coastal Evacuation and Cape May White.

Cape May Brewing Company's CEO Ryan Krill says the company's new offerings build on a commitment to quality that the company brings to life through utilizing the best locally-sourced ingredients to satisfy the most discerning palates. "We're emerging as a very trusted brand, where our customers know they'll consistently see new products that meet any occasion," he said. "We continue to carve out a specific niche in the crowded craft beer market where the highest quality ingredients are the foundation for innovation and variety."

And the choice to package the company's growth? "We are increasingly turning to cans as they best preserve our specific taste profiles and keep the beer fresher for longer periods of time," he said. "We also serve the Jersey shore and cans are allowed on beaches, golf courses, etc. where other pack types are not. The bottom line is cans are lightweight, great for beer quality and are infinitely recyclable."

Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America CEO Claude Marbach agrees it's the perfect partnership of brand and package. "We're proud to work closely with Cape May to assure its craft beer quality and taste objectives are met in our cans as the company builds its brand," he said. "We're also excited to support the company's environmental and sustainability platform as cans provide the highest recycle rate and content numbers, complementing already compelling business reasons to choose cans to package growth and success."

Cape May Brewing Company products are now available at respected retail outlets across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, including Whole Foods, Acme, Drizly, Shoprite and Wegman's as well as more than 2,000 smaller beer retailers.

Cape May also has a retail taproom located at 1288 Hornet Rd., Cape May, New Jersey, which features its full range of craft beer offerings as well as new product launches such as hard seltzers, fruit-based beers and non-alcoholic options.

For more information, please access: https://www.capemaybrewery.com

About Cape May Brewing Company:

Cape May Brewery Company started in 2011 with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now they've got over 32,000 square feet of space near the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, Delaware, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. For more information, see Cape May Brewing Company's website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

About Ardagh

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of $6.7bn. For more information, please visit: www.ardaghgroup.com.

