Cape Town City Football Club and Blockchain Startup Announce First 5G Technology Fan Engagement Model

BlocSide builds white labeled mobile/web solutions that integrate with a team's current web and retail technical solutions. BlocSide aims to leverage augmented reality, frictionless payments, ticket-as-a-platform, and blockchain to give CTC fans a stake in the game they love.

"We're very excited to join forces with Cape Town City, a progressive team that places such a high value on their fans," said Daniel Taylor, CEO of BlocSide Sports. "Cape Town City has built the modern blueprint for what a professional football team should look like. I'm excited to join them on their journey."

Taylor continued, "This is a huge step in solidifying our mission to use financial transparency and 5G fan engagement technology to support the growth and evolution of football in Cape Town and all of Africa."

Cape Town City FC a club with a difference – one that works closely with the City of Cape Town and the wider communities to engage and create a football team as unique and diverse as the city it calls home. The team aims to be truly based within the community of Cape Town, with not only support- but input and feedback- from the diverse fan base being of the paramount importance to the club.

Founded in 2016, Cape Town City has made huge strides in both the ABSA Premier League table and local community inclusivity.

South African businessman, former professional soccer player and Cape Town City owner John Comitis is equally excited.

"Cape Town City FC considers its fans and communities at the center of all club decisions. We have and will continue to modernize and enhance the football experience for the people of South Africa. We trust that this partnership with BlocSide Sports can allow us to grow that legacy by bringing convenient and revolutionary solutions to our fans on match day and beyond," Comitis said.

To purchase MVP: http://blocside.io

Visit Cape Town City FC.

Contact: Morgan Zoroya, morgan@blocside.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cape-town-city-football-club-and-blockchain-startup-announce-first-5g-technology-fan-engagement-model-300643551.html

SOURCE BlocSide Sports

Related Links

https://blocside.io

