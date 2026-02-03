Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP Welcomes Distinguished Attorney and Ordained Pastor, Dr. Ellen Clark Clémot, as Counsel in the Religious Organizations Practice Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP (CBM&S Law) is excited to announce that Dr. Ellen Clark Clémot, a highly accomplished attorney and ordained Presbyterian pastor, has joined the firm as Counsel in its Religious Organizations Practice Group, effective January 31, 2026.

Dr. Clémot brings a rare and invaluable combination of more than 20 years of legal experience and over a decade of direct pastoral leadership. As a Senior Pastor and Head of Staff in the Presbyterian Church (USA) for more than 12 years, Dr. Clémot has lived the challenges and opportunities that faith-based organizations face every day. Her first-hand ministry experience and sophisticated legal background, uniquely position her to serve religious organizations with both empathy and expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Clémot to our team," said Renato Matos, Managing Partner at CBM&S Law. "Her dual perspective as both a seasoned attorney and a faith leader is truly exceptional. Ellen's ability to align legal strategy with the mission and real-world needs of religious organizations will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our firm."

Dr. Clémot's practice focuses on guiding faith-based organizations through New York religious and not-for-profit corporation law, with a particular emphasis on revenue-generating strategies for churches, including leases, affordable housing development, real estate repurposing, and community-focused projects. Her leadership has empowered congregations to transform their assets into vibrant centers for worship, outreach, and service.

In addition to her legal and pastoral work, Dr. Clémot is an adjunct professor of church governance at Princeton Theological Seminary, a recognized speaker on housing and migration issues, and the award-winning author of Discerning Welcome (Cascade, 2022), which explores U.S. asylum law through the lens of faith and ethics.

Dr. Clémot holds a J.D. from NYU School of Law, a B.A. from Brown University (magna cum laude), a M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from Duke University.

With the addition of Dr. Clémot, CBM&S Law reaffirms its commitment to providing faith-based organizations with legal counsel that is both deeply knowledgeable and genuinely invested in the success of their missions.

