Capella Space Announces Move to Larger Colorado Facility to Accommodate Accelerating Business

Capella Space

02 Oct, 2023

The new 32,000 square foot facility is an opportunity for further investment in Louisville, including adding jobs, and positions the company to better meet increasing demand for its world-leading SAR imagery

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space Corp., an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced it has doubled the size of its office space and manufacturing floor by moving into a new, 32,000 square foot facility in Louisville, across town from Capella's previous office. This new space will be able to accommodate more than 150 employees.

Capella is a vertically integrated data provider that owns a satellite constellation wholly designed, manufactured, and operated in-house within the United States. The new facility accommodates a growing team in Colorado and will support the accelerating demand for the launch of new synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, with more office space and a larger floor for satellite manufacturing, assembly, and testing.

"Capella is driven by a culture of rapid iteration and agile innovation that has quickly outgrown our previous office in Colorado," said Payam Banazadeh, Founder and CEO of Capella Space. "We provide customers across business sectors with reliable information that enables deeper understanding of the world for better decision making, and our new space will enable us to rapidly manufacture and deploy more satellites to meet the growing demand for timely and reliable SAR imagery."

Capella first established its presence in Colorado in 2017, shortly after it was founded, to make 24/7, all-weather insights more accessible to governments and commercial industry around the world. Since then, Capella's business has rapidly grown with awards for a Commercial Radar Contract from the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), a Multi-Year Blanket Purchase Agreement from NASA, and a contract for Proliferated Low Earth Satellite-Based Services awarded by the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency through the U.S. Space Systems Command.

Leasing of the flex property at 397 South Taylor Avenue in Louisville was brokered by Andrew Freeman at WK Real Estate. The property is owned by FCF Properties, a local partnership managed by Freeman.

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A pioneer in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company with a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering the highest quality and resolution SAR imagery available today. Capella provides easy access to frequent and timely information affecting dozens of industries worldwide, including defense and intelligence, supply chain, insurance, maritime and others. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled data infrastructure to quickly deliver reliable global insights to sharpen our understanding of the changing world – improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C., Capella's satellites are operated, designed, and manufactured in the USA. Learn more at www.capellaspace.com.

