Capella Space Appoints Aerospace Executive Frank Backes as CEO

News provided by

Capella Space

17 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Founder and CEO Payam Banazadeh will continue as a director on the board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space Corp., an American space technology company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications and a pioneer in the earth observation industry, announced today that Frank Backes has been appointed to chief executive officer (CEO).

Backes will assume his new role on October 23 and Banazadeh will continue serving the company in his role as Board Director.

Continue Reading

Banazadeh founded the company in 2016 while at Stanford University. During his tenure as CEO, Capella Space raised over $250M in venture capital, made history by becoming the first American commercial Synthetic-Aperture Radar (SAR) operator, launched 12 high resolution SAR satellites, and grew its revenue more than 180% (CAGR) since the company began commercial operations in 2021.

"In just seven years, Capella grew from an idea to becoming a trusted provider of SAR imagery. The next phase is about harvesting the power of our capability across the many markets that have shown significant demand for our products," Banazadeh said. "Frank is a proven leader with a diverse background in software and hardware across both national security and commercial markets. He understands our customers' problems and challenges and is the perfect leader to further accelerate our growth by unlocking new opportunities."

Backes joins Capella Space from Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc., where he served as the senior vice president for federal space and commercial cyber operations for the past six years. Backes brings to Capella Space a deep understanding of the government and defense markets and has proven experience in growing public sector, commercial, and international business.

"I am honored to join Capella Space as CEO and have the opportunity to work each day with a powerhouse team to deliver technology that is truly unparalleled," Backes said. "Under Payam's thoughtful, strategic guidance, Capella Space has become the market leader. I am grateful for his leadership and look forward to working with him and the entire Capella Space team to take the company to new heights."

Backes currently serves as president and chairman of the board of Space ISAC, an organization focused on aligning the global space industrial base to enhance its ability to prepare for and respond to emerging threats. He also is a member of the board of Modern Technology Solutions, Inc., an engineering services and technology solutions company focused on the public sector and defense markets.

About Capella Space
Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A pioneer in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company with a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering the highest quality and resolution SAR imagery available today. Capella provides easy access to frequent and timely information affecting dozens of industries worldwide, including defense and intelligence, supply chain, insurance, maritime and others. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled data infrastructure to quickly deliver reliable global insights to sharpen our understanding of the changing world – improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C., Capella's satellites are operated, designed, and manufactured in the USA. Learn more at www.capellaspace.com.

SOURCE Capella Space

Also from this source

Capella Space Announces Move to Larger Colorado Facility to Accommodate Accelerating Business

Capella Space Announces Move to Larger Colorado Facility to Accommodate Accelerating Business

Capella Space Corp., an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced it...
Capella Federal Awarded Contract for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services by U.S. Space Systems Command

Capella Federal Awarded Contract for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services by U.S. Space Systems Command

Capella Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capella Space, has announced an award for the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.