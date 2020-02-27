Capella Space Expands Leadership Team as It Ramps to Deliver Timely and Reliable Earth Observation Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space , an aerospace and information services company providing Earth observation data on demand, today announced two new, strategic additions to its leadership team: Dayna Anderson as vice president of business operations and Mack Koepke as vice president of global sales. The expansion of the executive team will enable Capella Space to scale, bring advanced products to market and realize its vision of delivering timely, flexible and frequent very high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery to the government and commercial sectors.

Capella is setting a new standard for the space industry through persistent, all-weather imaging that offers mapping of the world in unprecedented ways. NASA studies have estimated that 67 percent of the Earth's surface is covered with clouds at any moment, which hinders a traditional satellite's ability to capture usable images, but Capella's SAR satellites are not affected by these conditions. These senior executives' deep industry experience will guide Capella Space into its next chapter of growth.

"Mack and Dayna are going to help Capella transition into this exciting phase of commercialization and prepare us for massive growth ahead in 2020," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. "With all of their combined experience, these two will help us see around blind spots and avoid the growing pains that others in the industry have experienced. Dayna's customer-centric point of view aligns perfectly with Capella's core values, and Mack's long history of solving difficult problems for international governments and customers through geospatial technologies makes him pivotal in bringing our products to a global market."

Anderson has worked throughout her career with global organizations to drive strategic growth, optimize operations and improve organizational effectiveness. She spent six years with Maxar Technologies driving product roadmaps and improving the customer experience for customers and partners, including international governments, non-governmental, and commercial organizations. Similarly, Koepke brings more than 13 years of experience in the space industry specifically working in satellite imagery and has a deep understanding of the technology and how it aligns with customer needs. In his tenure at Maxar Technologies, Koepke helped expand the company's footprint into new geographies and vertical markets, driving significant growth in the U.S., Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

"I'm energized to come to work every day because of Capella's aspirations to improve lives, its strong culture, and its incredibly committed team," said Anderson. "Capella is poised to succeed because of its agility, responsiveness to customer needs and willingness to tear down boundaries, whether in its technology, its organizational processes or business models."

"Advancing the power of Earth observation makes vital information more accessible, and Capella is committed to not just deliver value through that information but to also use it to improve the quality of life worldwide," said Koepke. "I couldn't miss the opportunity to join the team at such a critical time as we pioneer the next space technology revolution and prepare for the launch of Sequoia."

Anderson and Koepke join a growing team of industry veterans who have come to Capella with a shared focus on evangelizing the SAR industry. With a variety of diverse backgrounds and a people-first approach to innovation, Capella's team has been able to progress with speed and agility, leading up to the launch of its Sequoia satellite and Whitney constellation this year.

To learn more about Capella's SAR technology and information services, visit https://www.capellaspace.com/technology/ .

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an information services company that provides on-demand sub-0.5m very high-resolution (VHR) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation imagery. Through a constellation of small satellites, Capella is providing easy access to frequent, timely and flexible information affecting dozens of industries worldwide. Capella's high-resolution SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled infrastructure to deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world - improving decisions about commerce, conservation and security on Earth. Learn more at capellaspace.com .

SOURCE Capella Space

