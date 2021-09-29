Capella Space to Expand Federal Team with New Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Government Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space, an information services company that provides high-quality, high-speed Earth observation data on demand, today announced the appointment of Amy Hopkins as vice president and general manager of its U.S. government services. Hopkins joins a growing team of industry experts as customer demand grows for Capella's high-resolution, high-quality synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data.

With over two decades of experience in the defense and intelligence industry, Hopkins will help further support Capella's U.S. government customers and deepen the company's presence in the defense and intelligence market. Hopkins joins the team after working as the senior director of Boeing's Phantom Works defense and security strategy. Prior to Boeing, Hopkins held senior positions at both private and public sector defense and intelligence organizations, including Northrop Grumman, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the United States Pacific Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

"I've seen how immensely valuable SAR data is for tactical and intelligence decision-making. Capella is the first U.S. company to commercialize SAR, and scaling this technology will give our intelligence community an informational edge," said Amy Hopkins, Capella's new vice president and general manager of U.S. government services. "Capella is already doing great work with several U.S. Department of Defense agencies, and I'm looking forward to helping the team continue to grow and deepen its partnerships within the U.S. government."

"Our entire team at Capella Space is excited to welcome Amy Hopkins to the company," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. "Amy has firsthand experience as both the tactical user and the policymaker. She brings deep knowledge of the customer's challenges and how we can help them extract greater intelligence as well as operational, planning and policy value."

In addition to Hopkins joining the team, Capella also announced the company has hired a new government programs manager, Stosh Kowalski. Kowalski brings over two decades of experience in both satellite engineering and the U.S. Air Force and joins Capella's team of highly experienced leaders serving U.S. government customers.

Capella Space has partnered with several U.S. Department of Defense agencies, including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Space Force. Capella's technology innovations and the strategic growth of its federal team position the company to provide its growing list of U.S. Government customers with fast, direct access to reliable SAR data to solve a variety of challenges from tactical users to global policymaking.

