Capelli Sport Becomes the Official and Exclusive Referee Kit Provider of Heartland Soccer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Soccer Association, one of America's largest leagues and tournament hosts, has announced a multi-year partnership with Capelli Sport, which will see it become the official and exclusive referee kit supplier for officials working in Heartland Soccer League and tournaments commencing Fall 2021.

Founded in 1977, Heartland Soccer is based out of Overland Park, Kansas, with over 4,000 teams, 70,000 youth players and 2,000 youth and adult referees in league and tournament play. HSA believes in "building better lives through soccer" and is focused on investing in young athletes today to create a better community for all in the future. With its expansive network of teams and referees and four world-class soccer parks, HSA continues to be committed to developing youth soccer in Kansas by partnering with like-minded individuals and businesses.

Executive Director of Heartland Soccer, Shane Hackett said:

"Capelli Sport is setting a new standard with referee kits and gear. We are thrilled to enter into this long-term agreement. More than ever, we are putting a focus on the recruitment, training and retention of our referees. Building community and providing support for our referees to grow in the game is an important part of our mission. Our new partnership with Capelli Sport is an important part of creating community and supporting our referees."

President and CEO of Capelli Sport, George Altirs said:

"We are very excited to partner with such a successful and well-respected soccer association. Heartland Soccer has an impressive history of player and referee development, which Capelli Sport looks forward to assisting with by providing our world-class uniforms and equipment. We are proud to be a part of Heartland's mission to continue developing the Kansas City soccer community and look forward to supporting Heartland Soccer on and off the field."

About Capelli Sport

Based out of New York City, Capelli Sport was founded in 2011 with the mission to provide quality, functionality and design for high-level performance on the field. Capelli Sport now operates around the globe, distributing world-class training gear, apparel and equipment and partnering with elite soccer clubs and organizations. Learn more at capellisport.com and find Capelli Sport on Twitter (@capellisport) and Instagram (CapelliSport), or visit the Capelli Sport Facebook page.

About Heartland Soccer Association

Heartland Soccer is the largest youth soccer league and tournament host in the United States with more than 4,000 teams and 70,000 youth players participating in league and tournaments. Heartland Soccer Association was formed in 1977 and continues to be a leader in youth soccer, with operations at four world-class soccer complexes: SCHEELS Overland Park Soccer Complex, GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex, Swope Soccer Village and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields. Heartland Soccer has opportunities for league and tournament partnership and sponsorship. For more information, visit www.HeartlandSoccer.net.

