Capelli Sport Becomes the Official and Exclusive Uniform and Equipment Provider of Heartland Soccer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Soccer Association, America's largest soccer league and tournament host, has announced a multi-year partnership with Capelli Sport, which will see them become the official and exclusive uniform and equipment supplier for Heartland Soccer's League and tournament teams, commencing Fall 2021.

Heartland Soccer Association

The partnership will give Capelli Sport the opportunity to market their products to Heartland Soccer's clubs, coaches, referees and families through electronic and personal communications. Heartland Soccer members will receive discounted apparel and referee kits as a benefit of the partnership.

Founded in 1977, Heartland Soccer is based out of Overland Park, KS, with over 4,000 teams, 70,000 youth players and 2,000 youth and adult referees in league and tournament play. HSA believes in "building better lives through soccer" and is focused on investing in young athletes today to create a better community for all in the future. With their expansive network of teams and referees and four world-class soccer parks, HSA continues to be committed to developing youth soccer in Kansas by partnering with like-minded individuals and businesses.

Executive Director of Heartland Soccer, Shane Hackett said:

"We are thrilled to enter into this long-term partnership with Capelli Sport. We look forward to growing our relationship for many years to come and are thrilled that our players, referees, families, staff, supporters and the entire Heartland Soccer community will get the opportunity to share in the Capelli Sport experience."

President and CEO of Capelli Sport, George Altirs said:

"We are very excited to partner with such a successful and well-respected soccer association. Heartland Soccer has an impressive history of player and referee development, which Capelli Sport looks forward to assisting with by providing our world-class uniforms and equipment. We are proud to be a part of Heartland's mission to continue developing the Kansas City soccer community and look forward to supporting Heartland Soccer on and off the field."

About Capelli Sport

Based out of New York City, Capelli Sport was founded in 2011 with the mission to provide quality, functionality and design for high-level performance on the field. Capelli Sport now operates around the globe, distributing world-class training gear, apparel and equipment and partnering with elite soccer clubs and organizations. Learn more at capellisport.com and find Capelli Sport on Twitter (@capellisport) and Instagram (CapelliSport), or visit the Capelli Sport Facebook page.

About Heartland Soccer

Heartland Soccer Association is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operating to support the development of youth soccer players with league and tournament play at four world class soccer complexes: SCHEELS Overland Park Soccer Complex, GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex, Swope Soccer Village and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields.

Heartland Soccer has opportunities for league and tournament partnership and sponsorship with increased brand visibility while making a direct impact on developing youth through soccer. For information on corporate partnerships, visit us at www.HeartlandSoccer.net.

