Capetain Trippy Turns Down $3.8 Million and Announces He's Managing A New NFT Band

Famous Bored Ape Capetain Trippy Turns Down $3.8 Million and Announces Management of a New NFT band "The NFTs" Tweet this

As 'avatar casting' in comic books and music videos takes off, Jace Kay created the AvaCast platform to push the boundaries in this expanding media space by using it as a digital agent. "The NFTs" will use AvaCast to cast other NFTs in their forthcoming music video. As the owners of these NFTs have the IP rights to their characters, they can monetize them for use in media to earn royalties. This has made The Bored Ape Comic possible, a community-run comic based on the 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' NFTs, where apes were cast in the first and upcoming issues.

Capetain Trippy won the 'Bored-Offs' casting competition, earning him a role in the Bored Ape Comic and royalties from sales. He comments: "We are excited to share "The NFTs" new song with the world. As a Bored-Offs winner, I've seen the power of AvaCast and know how massive the 'Avatar Casting' industry is about to become. We have only scratched the surface of NFTs as celebrities and hope our band helps fuel this exciting digital frontier for artists."

"I've Got a Cool Cat Too" is on major streaming services, such as Apple & Spotify, and will be released with remixes, covers, and a music video, as a limited edition collectible NFT series. "The NFTs" signed with the StereoheadZ Music Club (SZMC), which funded the song's production. Further information about The SZMC and "The NFTs" visit: https://stereoheadz.com/.

CONTACT: Cat Jennings, [email protected]

SOURCE The StereoheadZ Music Club