Capewell Promotes Retired Marine Corps General to Chief Executive Officer

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in custom-engineered survivability and aerial delivery solutions, announced today that they have appointed Thomas Weidley as Chief Executive Officer. Weidley who previously served as Capewell's Chief Operating Officer will succeed Capewell's interim CEO, Lane Wiggers.

"We are very excited to promote Tom to the role of CEO", said Jack Nugent, Chairman of the Board of Capewell and Partner at Argosy Private Equity. He continued, "Tom is an outstanding leader with an incredible work ethic. His ability to connect with individuals inside Capewell, and stakeholders outside of Capewell, is nothing short of impressive. We look forward to working with Tom as Capewell continues to grow in the U.S., U.K., and around the globe."

Before joining Capewell in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer, Weidley served as Major General in the United States Marine Corps with 34 years of honorable service. Tom "Wheels" Weidley began his career in the United States Marine Corps after earning his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio Northern University. He was commissioned into the USMC in 1987 and spent the early part of his service as a Naval Aviator and Attack Helicopter Pilot flying AH-1s. Tom participated in multiple combat operations in the Middle East, while also completing numerous assignments and deployments ashore and afloat within the Indo-Pacific Region. While serving, Tom earned his M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He also served for 8 years as a General Officer, leading a variety of Commands both at home and overseas. Since joining Capewell, Tom has made significant contributions to the Company's culture, strategy, and leadership, which has been an accelerant for performance and opportunity growth.     

"Capewell has a storied legacy of excellence and innovation supporting the military that goes back 142 years." said Capewell's new Chief Executive Officer. "As CEO, I view my purpose as one that advances that legacy through growth, integrity, best-in-class current and future solutions for the warfighter, and relentless commitment to both our customers and our exceptional Capewell employees. I am humbled by the opportunity to lead such a tremendous organization on this journey," said Weidley. 

"Tom is an admirable leader," says Lane Wiggers, Capewell's interim CEO. "Capewell's success is bolstered by a universal dedication to the customer's mission and warfighter safety. Wheels' extensive experience and background bring a specialized understanding of the customer's priorities. That understanding will continue to drive Capewell's unwavering commitment to integrity, quality and consistency in service to the customer."

About Capewell
Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of survivability and aerial delivery products and services for the defense community. With locations in the United States and Europe, Capewell supplies the Department of Defense, Allies, and Partners around the world with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase success. Capewell maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.capewell.com.

