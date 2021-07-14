CAPEX.com Strengthens Cryptocurrency Offer; Clients Can Now Trade over 20 Top Digital Tokens

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a recent global resurgence in interest in cryptocurrencies, especially in Latin America, leading online trading broker CAPEX.com has announced that it is expanding its cryptocurrency offer . As of today, traders have access to over twenty different top-tier CFDs on cryptocurrencies. All registered traders using the brand's services can enjoy the benefits of this new list, regardless of their account type or initial deposit.

"We are excited to take this giant step," remarked Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd., the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation. "We've put a lot of thought into our new crypto asset list, and each coin that is now on it has undergone careful research and screening beforehand. We wanted to grant as many options as possible to our traders, so they can fulfil their potential on one hand, while avoiding ones that are not credible enough on the other - and we believe we've succeeded in that."

More than just Bitcoin

A look at CAPEX.com's new list reveals the most popular and promising names in the cryptocurrency market today. Alongside well-known names such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple, one can find options with high interest such as Tezos, Aave and Stellar. Especially prominent is the dominance of crypto coins currently trending in Latin America, such as Chainlink and Dash.

About CAPEX.com

Established in 2016 with the goal of changing the way online investment is performed, CAPEX.com has won numerous prestigious awards, among them the titles of Best Trading Tools and Best Forex Educational Broker in 2020. The company offers five tailor-made accounts, but those are not a requirement for enjoying benefits such as several trading platforms, access to news resources, an education centre, the brand's proprietary app, and more. Currently, the brand offers CFD trading on over 2,000 different assets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, and more.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.96% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Related Links

https://capex.com/en



SOURCE CAPEX.com