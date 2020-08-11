Capex Funding NYC, LLC Launches Capital Markets Firm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capex Funding NYC, LLC (Capex), a boutique capital markets firm, has announced the public launch of Capex Funding NYC, LLC. Capex is led by three founders; James Prendamano, Rob Nixon, and Peter Krasniqi. James is currently the CEO of Casandra Properties, Inc. located in Staten Island, NY. Mr. Nixon quickly rose in the ranks becoming the firm's top producer specializing in complex commercial and land development deals. Casandra Properties, Inc. has spearheaded some of Staten Island's highest-profile development projects such as Empire Outlets and URBY. Mr. Krasniqi has built a career in the media and technology space, helping sell two different companies to Apple, Inc., and Telenor, Inc. for a combined total of $635M.

"We have taken countless projects from concept to completion over the years, the firm has become synonymous with white-glove service. It was the natural next step to launch an independent capital solutions company. We look forward to providing the same white-glove service that our clients have become accustomed to in the commercial lending space. We began building the foundation for this business in 2019 and as we emerge from the COVID 19 pandemic we can't imagine a better time to deliver comprehensive financing solutions to our trusted clients," said James Prendamano.

Capex is currently forming partnerships with trusted lenders that share the vision and opportunity for disruption in the commercial lending space. Capex will be offering a comprehensive suite of financing options from new construction to multi-family and everything in between. "Each project has its own set of financing needs, be it short-term bridge financing or long-term securitized loans. Capex will have a solution for each project," said Rob Nixon.

"Capex Funding will be blending state of the art technology with life long and time-tested traditional banking practices as the bedrock of our growth plan," said Peter Krasniqi. Capex plans to create a digital marketplace of borrowers and lenders, making it easy to facilitate the match-making process and using digital tools to create much-needed efficiencies in the industry.

About Capex Funding NYC, LLC:

Capex Funding NYC, LLC is a boutique capital markets firm that specializes in the securing of financing for commercial real estate projects here in the Northeast.

