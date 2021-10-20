CAPEX.com launches QuantX – Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder

Devised to create fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes, QuantX empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving them time and energy. Additionally, QuantX gives customers a real-time overview of their portfolio while providing constant feedback on their investments' performance.

A few weeks back, CAPEX launched StoX, their proprietary 0-commission, unleveraged stock trading product.

QuantX is another step in the brand's strategy of extending its product range. The mission of the "X" branded line of services is to disrupt and change the global perception of what online trading means in 2021, making complex products and markets more accessible to investors.

We spoke to Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX under its CySEC regulation, about this new release.

"In a market where you can see the same products everywhere, we're focusing on offering our clients something different. Making investing more straightforward has always been our focus, and with QuantX, we're taking this philosophy one step further.

We strongly believe investing doesn't need to be time-consuming or complicated. Instead, it should be time-efficient and accessible. QuantX is a straightforward and smart builder helping traders create a diversified portfolio in a few simple steps.

As an award-winning broker, CAPEX will continue to innovate and improve the way people can trade the financial markets."

About CAPEX

CAPEX is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX holds operating licenses from CySEC, ADGM FSRA, FSA and FSCA.

SOURCE Key Way Investments LTD

