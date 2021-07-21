CAPEX.com launches StoX - 0 Commission, unleveraged fractional CFDs on shares

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com, the leading global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Investments Ltd, launches new product: StoX.

Clients can now trade CFDs on over 50 of the world's largest U.S-listed stocks, including Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, or Disney, with 0 commission, no leverage, and fractional trading.

The new StoX feature supplements the broker's already impressive list of financial instruments, comprising more than 2.100 CFDs on shares, Forex, indices, ETFs, bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and their proprietary blends.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation:

"We believe this latest addition to our portfolio comes with several competitive advantages for our clients. First, they won't have to worry anymore about the costs of rolling their transactions from one day to the next, as we completely removed the swap fees for long positions.

Then, with the 1-1 leverage policy, investors can manage their portfolios in a more balanced and transparent way. Additionally, we have included fractional trading for StoX instruments, so they can trade from 0.01 of the share value, further diversifying their investments. As always, the latest product outlines our commitment to continue to shape the future of trading, both regionally and around the world".

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating licenses from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.

