CapexMD, the Leader in Fertility Finance, Appoints Alex Shire as New CEO

SCOTTDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for CapexMD, the industry leader in Fertility Finance, as we proudly announce the appointment of Alex Shire as our new Chief Executive Officer. This corresponds with Jules Segal's transition from his position as CEO to Executive Chairman, where he will remain active with the company.

Alex Shire, a seasoned leader in Financial Services and an active lender in the Fertility industry, expresses his enthusiasm for the new role: "I am honored to take on the role of CEO and lead CapexMD during this time of accelerated growth and technological evolution. Having followed the company's remarkable growth for several years, it is clear that Jules, David and the team have built an incredible platform that creates value for both its expansive provider network and its borrowers. I am excited to continue the mission of increasing access to Fertility care through affordability. The Fertility industry benefits from several secular growth drivers and I believe CapexMD is uniquely positioned to lead the paradigm shift in how Fertility providers view and utilize financing.

Alex has a strong track record of leading Financial Services businesses in Healthcare and Fertility. Prior to CapexMD, Alex spent five years leading teams and developing strategy at Capital One where he became a leading bank lender in the Fertility space. Before that, he spent 15 years as a hedge fund manager managing large Credit portfolios and teams, starting at Citadel. He began his career in equity research at UBS and Morgan Stanley. He holds a BA in Political Economy from Michigan State and MBA w/ high honors from University of Chicago.

Jules Segal, Co-founder and outgoing CEO of CapexMD stated, "After 15 years as Co-Founder and CEO, I am incredibly proud of the company we have built while maintaining our mission. It's been an honor to work alongside talented teams and visionary leaders. I have full confidence in Alex Shire to lead the company into a new era of success. My sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of this journey. I look forward to actively contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of CapexMD as Executive Chairman."

Alex begins his new role as CEO representing CapexMD immediately and will be available for meetings at the upcoming ASRM conference in October.

About CapexMD

CapexMD is a leading, mission driven, consumer finance company focused exclusively on Fertility. Built by a team of industry professionals, CapexMD boasts the largest provider network in the industry with over 75% of all providers including clinics, labs, egg/sperm banks, pharmacies and surrogacy agencies. We provide innovative and transparent funding options for all aspects of the Fertility journey. At CapexMD, Fertility is not just business - its personal - as a large majority of our employees have experienced their own Fertility journey.

