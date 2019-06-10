Capgemini announces Rapid Marketing Launch Program to accelerate digital marketing capabilities for retailers and brands

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini today announced the release of its Rapid Marketing Launch Program (RMLP) to help companies accelerate time-to-market with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the leader in marketing automation. This new solution enables retailers and brands to grow their digital marketing capabilities more smoothly and quickly.

Capgemini's RMLP can speed up the Salesforce Marketing Cloud implementation process, saving valuable time and implementation costs. The RMLP includes a Salesforce Commerce Cloud connector that smoothly integrates Marketing Cloud to create an engaging, personalized customer experience.

"As the retail industry evolves and adapts, accelerated solutions often provide a fast, effective way to leverage advanced technology and enhance the customer experience across channels," said Rich Lyons, Head of Digital Customer Experience at Capgemini in North America. "Now, businesses can get to market faster and enhance their digital marketing efforts, driving new value for their customers."

The new RMLP further strengthens Capgemini's portfolio of accelerated solutions in unified commerce and helps drive a differentiated customer experience across channels. This accelerator solution builds on Capgemini's strong set of digital capabilities and offerings; the Unified Commerce Solution for Grocery , a Salesforce Fullforce solution designed to accelerate business transformation for grocers, was announced in March.

"We are excited to see the innovation and technical expertise that Capgemini continues to showcase with their new accelerator solutions," said Eric Stahl, SVP of Product Marketing at Salesforce. "Marketing Cloud is revolutionizing the way businesses engage with their customers. The faster companies can start using Marketing Cloud to create personalized campaigns, the sooner they'll be able to build better customer relationships and drive ROI."

Capgemini has been a Global Strategic Consulting Alliance Partner with Salesforce for more than 10 years, and its capabilities and solutions portfolio continue to address the customer experience objectives of clients around the world, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness.

