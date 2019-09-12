Capgemini appoints Eileen Sweeney as North American leader of manufacturing, automotive and life sciences sectors

Sweeney has more than 25 years of experience in commercial sales, operations, product and solution development, and marketing experience across the manufacturing and aerospace sectors. She will oversee the growth strategy for the North American market unit with a focus on nurturing and strengthening its ties to a roster of blue-chip clients that are accelerating their digital transformation and driving innovation amid fast-paced technological change and industry disruption.

"Companies in these sectors are facing disruption from new external challengers and a rapidly evolving marketplace," said John Mullen, member of the Group Executive Committee and President of Capgemini's North America Business Unit. "The addition of Eileen's strong leadership and expertise to the manufacturing sector team will play a big role in helping companies adapt and digitally transform, while also further strengthening Capgemini's position as one of the most innovative and client-focused firms."

Capgemini helps clients imagine and realize a better future for their organization through business model innovation, enterprise strategy, technology design, infrastructure deployment and hosting, and business services. It has extensive experience advising aerospace and defense, industrial and discrete manufacturers, automotive companies, and pharmaceutical and medical device firms.

"Capgemini has deep industry knowledge and expertise in delivering and optimizing operational processes including engineering, manufacturing and supply chain for clients in the manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and life sciences sectors," said Eileen Sweeney, Executive Vice President and Director for Manufacturing, Automotive, and Life Sciences, Capgemini in North America. "I'm excited to join the team to help give our clients an extraordinary experience as Capgemini brings them strategic business support and digital transformation to drive growth."

Prior to joining Capgemini, Sweeney was Vice President at Virtustream, Inc., a Dell Technologies Company. She has also held senior management roles at Iron Mountain and CSC. Sweeney is based out of the Chicago area and is a Northwestern University alumna.

