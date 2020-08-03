Capgemini: at the forefront of 5G and industry 4.0 innovation | Business Chief APAC

NORWICH, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group (BMG), announced today the release of Business Chief APAC August 2020 edition.

This month's cover features Sandeep Nag, Director of 5G at Capgemini. Nag discusses technological trends, 5G innovation and the impact of COVID-19 on the technology industry. "In order to cope with the massive increase in connected devices, you need to have access to a wide area of coverage. The evolution of 4G networks into 5G networks and beyond has allowed for better connectivity and increased the efficiency of connected devices."

In addition to Capgemini, we speak to Jeanne Cate, Head of US Supply Chain Strategic Partnerships at Molson Coors on developing competitive advantages, Thorsten Scholz, CTO at Forwood Safety on how tech innovation, solid partnerships and a focused approach can transform safety culture, and Steve Reid, Chief People and Culture Officer at oOh! detailing the company's digital strategies and the impact of COVID-19 on workplace culture and operations.

Elsewhere within our August edition of Business Chief APAC, we look at the top HR digital technology trends of 2020 and the digital transformation benefits they provide, while our Top 10 examines Asia's leading tech companies ranked by Forbes in its 'Top 100 Digital Companies 2019' list.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from Sutherland Shire Council, DuluxGroup Limited, DOCOMO PACIFIC, Cellcard Cambodia, McAlpine Hussman - A Panasonic company, Mastercard, Marsh and Achmea Australia.

