Capgemini launches new AI services based on Microsoft Azure to accelerate the business impact of AI at scale

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini is expanding its AI capabilities with Microsoft through a series of strategic services aimed at helping enterprises to accelerate their adoption of AI technologies. The new services include AI Engineering for production-grade Data and AI platforms, AI for Operations Intelligence and AI for Customer Experience.

Embedded in Capgemini's Perform AI portfolio offering, Capgemini's AI Engineering service offering enables organizations to modernize their data estate to deliver trusted, reliable, data and AI platforms to support AI at scale applications and data-centric reference architectures. By combining Azure with relevant data and analytics, AI Engineering turns data into actionable insights that clients need to move towards a unified infostructure for delivering insights directly to applications and end users.

In the industrial context, by launching AI for Operations Intelligence using Azure IoT, Capgemini is helping manufacturers to create an integrated AI-powered data and insights foundation which is imperative for moving intuition-driven operations to insight-driven, closed loop and autonomous plant operations. A key component, the Capgemini Intelligent Operations Platform (IOP), provides the ability to scale up manufacturing and operations intelligence to enable improved visibility, predictability and adaptability.

Finally, Capgemini's AI for Customer Experience (CX) delivers a highly personalized and immersive customer experience at scale while improving the operational efficiency of marketing, sales and service functions. Capgemini's AI in CX services enable its clients to leverage Azure AI capabilities within Dynamics 365 for Sales, Dynamics 365 Market Insights, Dynamics 365 for Customer Service and in Azure Bot Framework to increase revenues, resolve issues faster, reduce contacts volumes and complaints, as well as improve end user customer loyalty, engagement and overall satisfaction.

Anne-Laure Thieullent, AI and Analytics Group Offer Leader at Capgemini said, "We launched our Perform AI portfolio earlier this year in order to help our clients deliver more tangible business outcomes with trusted AI at scale. Our strategic partnership with Microsoft and the solutions we are jointly launching today are changing the game for organizations wanting to drastically accelerate the business outcomes of their AI initiatives deployed in the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Together we are helping organizations across industries to deploy AI solutions in production with an optimized time to market, enabling them to fulfill the transformation potential they expect from AI."

John 'JG' Chirapurath, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Data & AI said, "With the launch of its new Perform AI portfolio, Capgemini continues to accelerate AI outcomes using Azure. These joint services combined with the breadth of Azure, help customers to build and infuse AI capabilities in every experience across every industry for a successful transformation.''

Accredited as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP), Capgemini has thousands of Microsoft Certified Professionals (MCPs) and Microsoft Azure Cloud Solution architects, and was recently recognized as the Microsoft SAP on Azure Partner of the Year. Capgemini serves Microsoft-enabled enterprises in 35 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, and deployed AI Centers of Excellence in these regions to support strategic client engagements and deployments with Perform AI.

