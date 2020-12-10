Capgemini Research Institute Releases "The Data-Powered Enterprise"

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How prepared are public-sector organizations around the world to face the demands of an increasingly data-driven workplace? How can organizations leverage multi-faceted data streams to make timely IT decisions, and track the impact of those decisions year over year? The Capgemini Research Institute's recent research report, The Data-Powered Enterprise: Why Organizations Must Strengthen Their Data Mastery, tackled these questions and examined how the public sector stacks up against other industries in data stewardship.

The results? While more businesses and public-sector groups are using data to make decisions over time, data-based decision-making these days is predominantly reactive. In other words, organizations are predominantly using backward-looking data to analyze historical decisions. Only a subset of organizations – which we call "Data Masters" – are consistently leveraging data for predictive purposes and actionable business, product, and acquisition decisions.

For more information on how your organization can become a Data Master, download the full-length report here: https://www.capgemini.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Data-powered-enterprise_Digital_Report.pdf.

