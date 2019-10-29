Capgemini strengthens its position in cloud transformation for state and local government agencies with NASPO agreement

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini today announced it has signed a National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) Cloud Solutions Agreement through September 15, 2026 that enables it to provide cloud transformation services via a streamlined procurement process. Under the agreement, participating state and government agencies can purchase Capgemini's cloud offerings and professional services – including Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) – to rapidly respond to evolving technology changes and better meet their needs and expectations.

"The public sector faces unique challenges and Capgemini works hand-in-hand with our government clients to help them achieve their cloud ambitions through digital transformation strategies, technology delivery and innovative solutions," said Mark Stein, an Executive Vice President in Capgemini's North American Cloud Infrastructure Services business line. "The NASPO Cloud Solutions Agreement gives the public sector easy access to the services they need to design and implement their cloud strategy. We are excited to have a simple contractual vehicle to help our public sector clients with their cloud transformation journey to better serve constituents."

Capgemini has deep expertise and a strong ecosystem of cloud partners to provide successful deployment of cloud-based solutions. It brings extensive experience in terms of the people, process and technology that design, build, and operate Multi-Sourcing Services Integration models for global government and private sector organizations including the State of Texas and the State of Georgia.

For more information on Capgemini's NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Contract, click here.

