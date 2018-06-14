Capgemini's LYONSCG Gives Tarte Cosmetics a Digital Makeover

"We are so excited to share our new digital experience with our tartelettes. LYONSCG built a truly stunning site with sophisticated functionality that engages customers throughout the shopping journey. The custom front-end design is fresh and mobile-friendly, so we are already seeing impressive results," said Stephanie Urban, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Tarte Cosmetics. "LYONSCG's extensive knowledge of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, combined with the talent of its creative team, made it the ideal agency for our project."

Tarte Cosmetics is an innovator in the beauty industry, offering eco-chic, cruelty-free cosmetics and hypoallergenic, vegan skincare. The brand's previous eCommerce site was based on a custom platform that inhibited its ability to keep up with spikes in traffic during promotions and seasonal peaks.

LYONSCG created a brand-centric, responsively designed eCommerce site that showcases the innovative and distinct elements of the Tarte brand. The new site was recognized by L2, a prominent business intelligence firm, which ranked Tarte number two in its "Digital IQ Index: Beauty." Tarte was also the first independently owned brand to be ranked in the Genius class by L2.

Notable features of the new site include:

The Custom Videos Page offers an immersive brand experience where visitors can filter by topic or "Featured Tartelette," watch tutorials and shop products from the video.

The Foundation Finder helps shoppers determine the best foundation for their unique skin tone.

The new "Tarte <3 Rewards" loyalty program helps Tarte drive engagement and loyalty and develop a deeper understanding of its customers.

"Tarte is a growing, inventive brand and we are thrilled to be working with them," said Dave Barr, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at LYONSCG, part of the Capgemini Group. "Our team promised a visually dynamic and engaging digital experience, and we are very proud of the solution we delivered. We look forward to providing support services and continuing to optimize the online experience for this amazing brand."

