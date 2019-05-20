Capgemini's LYONSCG helps leading retail brands drive new digital customer experiences

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini's LYONSCG today announced the completion of digital commerce projects with Madewell, PGA TOUR Superstore and Hibbett Sports. To help each brand improve its customer experience and increase loyalty, LYONSCG provided consulting services including creative and experience design, in addition to Salesforce Commerce Cloud implementations.

"Designing and delivering a stellar digital customer experience strategy can be daunting for any firm. Digital commerce is continuing to evolve as customer expectations change and new technologies emerge. An effective strategy that leverages digital to transform the customer experience and build brand advocacy is key to business growth in today's market," said Rich Lyons, Head of Digital Customer Experience at Capgemini in North America. "Those that excel will be businesses with forward-thinking approaches to ecommerce."

Key accomplishments include:

For Madewell 's ecommerce platform migration, LYONSCG provided implementation services to support the company's ecommerce goals for greater agility, scalability and innovation. LYONSCG has continued to provide support for ongoing enhancements, including in-store pickup functionality as well as helping to launch a microsite for the new Madewell Men's collection. Madewell's new ecommerce foundation enables the brand to engage shoppers with a faster and richer experience and is well-positioned to take on increased traffic and grow at scale.

build a revitalized digital solution to replicate the engaging, immersive in-store shopping experience. The new site is responsively designed, and online shoppers will now enjoy an enhanced experience, on any device, when making a purchase - leading to increased online revenue and conversion rates. LYONSCG's Commerce Realized practice has supported Hibbett Sports' ecommerce site since its launch in 2017. The team integrated Buy Online Pick-up in Store/Reserve Online Pick-up in Store functionality for the sporting goods retailer last August. This same-day pick-up option is a key driver for the retailer's omnichannel growth.

Capgemini's breadth of Customer Experience (CX) services includes strategy and solution consulting, experience design and marketing, commerce implementations and managed services. To meet evolving customer expectations, LYONSCG developed new Salesforce accelerator technology that enables retailers and grocers to get to market faster. Projects for companies such as Lilly Pulitzer and NYDJ leveraged this complex, cross-cloud functionality.

"The retail industry is experiencing a tremendous transformation," said Mike Micucci, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "It is more important than ever for brands to deliver premium, personalized experiences to transform digital commerce. Working with Capgemini's LYONSCG, we're excited to see customers like Madewell, PGA TOUR Superstore and Hibbett Sports deliver just that, while scaling their ecommerce business."

Capgemini has been a global strategic consulting partner with Salesforce for more than 10 years, and the acquisition of LYONSCG has expanded its global network of certified Salesforce specialists. Capgemini's capabilities and solutions portfolio have grown to meet the digital customer experience needs of clients around the world, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness.

