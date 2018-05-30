Capgemini's LYONSCG Launches New B2B Website for Bayou Steel Group

"We are well-positioned to take a huge step forward in our digital transformation journey with the launch of our new site in March," said Daniel Lay, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bayou Steel Group. "Our investment in improving our buying experience is another example of our unwavering commitment to our customers. LYONSCG understood our goals from the beginning, and built us a customized site that reflects our core mission."

The site is a customized SAP Hybris implementation that has changed the way customers interact with their accounts and purchase orders via an online storefront. Customers now have the ability to order steel from inventory or future rollings at their convenience. With new account dashboard functionality, customers have complete visibility into order status, including when inventory is packaged and prepared to leave the warehouse. The dashboard also displays all relevant test results, including the grade and density of the steel in each order.

The storefront is closely integrated with the SAP platform via SAP® Hybris® Commerce, and drives intelligent business decisions via Google Analytics. These technology upgrades enable customers to autonomously manage their accounts, increasing the number of direct customer experiences BSG supports on a daily basis.

"Bayou Steel Group is at the forefront of its industry, and we are excited to be working with their talented team," said Dave Barr, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at LYONSCG, part of the Capgemini Group. "The company's strong, established legacy is rooted in delivering exceptional customer experiences, and we built a site designed to exceed expectations for their B2B clients. The site illustrates the breadth of digital capabilities that LYONSCG is able to implement for our clients."

A veteran in the steel industry, Bayou Steel Group has been manufacturing and distributing steel products throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico for nearly 36 years. The company's people-centered approach to steelmaking has earned many long-time, satisfied customers.

About Lyons Consulting Group

Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), part of the Capgemini Group, is a leading global commerce service provider, with capabilities that include consulting, digital agency, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. LYONSCG combines proven methodologies, deep technical expertise, and award-winning design to create digital commerce experiences that engage and convert consumers and buyers. Hundreds of leading B2C and B2B brands trust LYONSCG to realize their commerce vision and continually optimize it to drive profitable growth. LYONSCG is a partner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris, and Magento; is a recipient of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Global Sales Partner and Delivery Partner of the Year awards, and was named the #1 Hybris Partner in North America for Q1 2018. For more information, go to www.lyonscg.com.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion (about $14.4 billion USD at 2017 average rate).

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

