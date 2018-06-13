Capgemini's LYONSCG releases new Salesforce commerce solutions designed for grocers and retailers

Grocery Accelerator incorporates key functionality specifically created for the grocery vertical and provides an improved user experience on Salesforce Commerce Cloud. By leveraging pre-built templates and out-of-the-box functionality, this offering provides grocers a unified commerce platform with a decreased time to market at a lower cost. Unified Retail Accelerator encompasses multi-cloud capabilities that integrate Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud. Retailers can benefit from pre-built cross-cloud functionality that enhances customer journeys across multiple channels, including: Commerce Profile for Service Cloud

Unified Profile Center for Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud

Responsive Transactional Emails for Marketing Cloud

Commerce Cloud Store Content available for Marketing Cloud Rapid Commerce Accelerator embraces Capgemini's field-tested methodologies and deep experience to launch commerce-enabled sites generally in less than 12 weeks. The accelerated launch shortens go to market timeframes and decreases implementation costs, typically enabling businesses to quickly enter a market, and/or to test a new market or product.

These commerce accelerators complement Capgemini's unique combination of capabilities, alliance relationships and experience delivering end-to-end technology and business solutions for retailers throughout their transformation journey. Capgemini helps retailers imagine and realize a better future for their business through business model innovation, enterprise strategy, technology design, digital transformation, infrastructure deployment and hosting, and business services support.

"In the fast-paced retail and consumer products space, our clients are seeking methods to test and deploy new ideas and products quickly," said Norman Alesi, Chief Operating Officer at LYONSCG, part of the Capgemini Group. "We've used our vast industry experience to help accelerate solutions for our clients at reduced costs."

Capgemini has been a global strategic consulting partner with Salesforce for more than 10 years. Its client success has positioned it in the Winner's Circle by HfS for Salesforce Services 2017. Capgemini's recent acquisition of LYONSCG, in addition to Itelios and LiquidHub, has expanded its global network of certified Salesforce experts to more than 2,500 team members. Capgemini's capabilities and solutions portfolio have also expanded to meet the digital customer experience needs of clients around the world, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness.

"We are pleased to see this kind of innovation and technology expertise from our partners. With these three solutions, Capgemini and LYONSCG have further strengthened their offerings in the commerce space and continue to expand their industry expertise," said Ben Cesare, Sr. Director of Retail and Industry Alliances at Salesforce. "It's exciting to see our partner community continue to help customers realize success in their digital transformation journeys."

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion (about $14.4 billion USD at 2017 average rate).

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About Lyons Consulting Group

Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), part of the Capgemini Group, is a leading global commerce service provider, with capabilities that include consulting, digital agency, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. LYONSCG combines proven methodologies, deep technical expertise, and award-winning design to create digital commerce experiences that engage and convert consumers and buyers. Hundreds of leading B2C and B2B brands trust LYONSCG to realize their commerce vision and continually optimize it to drive profitable growth. LYONSCG-Capgemini is a platinum partner of Salesforce and is a repeated recipient of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Global Sales Partner and Delivery Partner of the Year awards. For more information, go to www.lyonscg.com.

