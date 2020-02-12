CapGenius Adds GIFs to Keyboard with Strategic GIPHY Integration

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CapGenius , the creative content keyboard that helps you with witty and relatable captions for all social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat, today announces a strategic integration with GIPHY , the world's largest and most-loved platform for GIFs.

By utilizing the GIPHY SDK , CapGenius now enables its users to search for, select, and use the perfect GIF. Whether users are searching for a quick comeback or to express an emotion that simply can't be put into words, this integration gives CapGenius users all the best content from GIPHY to help with that — right at their fingertips.

"As we build upon our already high user retention rate, this new GIPHY integration builds the case for our platform to continue to be a valuable way for brands to connect with our users directly within the keyboard," says Founder & CEO Jordan Verroi.

"GIFs are the perfect way to communicate when text or even emojis simply can't express what you're feeling," said Lydia Getachew, Business Development Manager at GIPHY. "This is why GIFs have become essential in everyday communication and why they are the perfect match for an app like CapGenius, which excels in lending a hand to its users to search for the perfect thing to say."

Since launching in late 2016, CapGenius has solved the quintessential millennial issue of "what should my caption be?" Founder & CEO Jordan Verroi has organically grown it's userbase to hundreds of thousands of downloads through strategic partnerships like social media powerhouse Betches Media and being championed by public figures, such as real estate mogul and Star of Million Dollar Listing on Bravo TV, Ryan Serhant. Recently, CapGenius has been ranked in the top #25 paid social networking apps on Apple's App Store.

CapGenius is available, with the new GIPHY integration, for download from the App Store today!

About CapGenius:

CapGenius acts as a simple search engine generating on-demand content and publishes them through a downloadable mobile keyboard on the App Store. This allows users to instantly search for captions, find relevant content, and use anywhere they access their native keyboard.

Visit www.capgeniusapp.com and follow us on Instagram for more info.

About GIPHY:

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc. is the world's first and largest GIF search engine where thousands of artists, brands, and content partners make today's expression a little more moving. GIPHY serves more than 10 billion pieces of content (GIFs, Stickers, etc.) per day, to a daily user reach of 700+ million. Visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @GIPHY for more information.

Press Contact:

Jordan Verroi

jordan@capgeniusapp.com

SOURCE CapGenius

