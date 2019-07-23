CapGod: The Fine Art Of Fresh

But there's never been a good solution for keeping your hat game on point.

Until now.

"This is designed by the culture, for the culture," says Vince Wynn, co-founder and CEO of CapGod. "This revolutionary technology is a game-changer for hat lovers and collectors."

Wynn understands that ballcaps are more than just something to put on your head. Each cap is a declaration of representation. As you walk down the street or enter the room, your caps make a statement, announcing who, what and from where. You don't have to say a word because they speak for themselves.

CapGod keeps them as loud and bold as Day 1, when they were fresh off the rack.

On top of that, your cap gets a custom fit, thanks to an exclusive system that fixes manufacturer's sizing inconsistencies and addresses individuals' uniqueness. Because no two people's domes are exactly alike – same size or not.

"Before this, we didn't have a good way to clean our hats, remove wrinkles or restore them to brand-new," says Wynn, whose co-founder, Martin Dalgaard, has more than 20 years of experience as a machinist and mechanical engineer. "It took us 10 years to get this design just right, but it was worth every second."

This gallery-ready, polished aluminum and black work of art, delivers unbelievable care and attention for your entire ballcap collection. Using patented steam technology and an artistic dome that's sculpted after the legendary New Era 59Fifty, CapGod expertly sanitizes, stretches and shapes each hat. Users simply put their lids in place and the device does the rest automatically.

Literally every fiber of the cap is restored – inside and out – during this process. The steam works like a sculptor, working to perfectly re-round the dome. The final step includes drying and pressing, which gives the hat a finish that dry cleaners envy.

Whether they're worn on a given day, or strictly for indoor display, your caps will never look better, crisper or cleaner. "CapGod masters the fine art of being fresh," says Wynn.

Pre-orders for the limited-edition, first run of CapGod are now available. To learn more about the CapGod team and to pre-order you model, visit www.capgod.com/.

SOURCE CapGod

Related Links

http://www.capgod.com

