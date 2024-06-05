Capitainer Enters African Market through Strategic Partnership with Lasec®

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitainer, a leading Swedish medtech company specializing in advanced self-sampling solutions, has entered into a distribution agreement with Lasec®, a prominent South African supplier of laboratory and scientific solutions. This partnership is pivotal as it aims to extend Capitainer's distribution network across the African continent, leveraging the established logistical and market capabilities of Lasec®.

Through its strategic initiative to broaden access to advanced healthcare technologies, Capitainer is set to enhance healthcare delivery across Africa-a region with rapidly growing healthcare demands. This collaboration with Lasec®, which has over 75 years of experience in providing dependable solutions to the laboratory and scientific community throughout the continent, strategically positions Capitainer as a leader in the expanding healthcare market.

The distribution deal includes the registration of Capitainer products with local authorities, thereby giving Capitainer access to the expanding African market. The logistics of distribution and registration via Lasec® will simplify logistics for local customers and large foundations operating on the African continent, with whom Capitainer already has established relationships. Additionally, Lasec® possesses facilities for the kitting of remote sampling kits and can provide fully serviced decentralized diagnostic efforts based on Capitainer's products.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Lasec®, whose expertise and extensive network in South Africa and beyond are crucial to our expansion strategy. This partnership is a major step towards our commitment to enhancing healthcare standards across Africa with our innovative products," says Mikael Ström, Business Development Director at Capitainer.

"Partnering with Capitainer aligns with our mission to introduce high-quality, innovative healthcare solutions to the African market. We are excited to support this initiative that promises to bring significant health advancements to the communities we serve," says Michael Furneaux, CEO at Lasec®.

