Capital Advantage AUM Surpasses $1.1 Billion and Welcomes New Team Members to Support Continued Growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Advantage, Inc., a trusted name in wealth management and financial planning for over 40 years, is proud to announce the addition of three new employees to its growing team: Luke Freeman, Client Service Associate; Pierce Hanna, Client Service Associate; and Elizabeth Maddick, Chief Human Resource & Operations Manager. This expansion follows the firm's remarkable achievement of surpassing $1.1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 2024*—a milestone that underscores its dedication to client success and its readiness for continued growth.

The Capital Advantage Team

A Growing Team for a Growing Firm

"At Capital Advantage, we believe that every client deserves a financial strategy as unique as their own story," says Principal and Senior Financial Advisor Donna Zinman, CRPC®. "With Luke, Pierce, and Elizabeth joining our team, we're further enhancing our ability to deliver on that promise, bringing even greater depth and specialization to the services we provide."

"The addition of new talent to our team reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and ensuring our clients receive the expert guidance they need to navigate their financial journeys with clarity and confidence," noted Ian Castille, CFP®, Principal and Senior Financial Advisor.

About Capital Advantage, Inc.

Capital Advantage is a trusted, independently owned wealth management firm with over 40 years of experience helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. As a 100% fee-only fiduciary, Capital Advantage strives to provide financial peace of mind to each and every client. Whether through customized investment management, comprehensive financial planning, or retirement strategies, the firm delivers the expertise of large institutions with the personalized care and attention of a boutique firm. The firm's experienced advisors work closely with pre-retirees and retirees, women navigating unique financial journeys, and Kaiser Permanente and The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) employees to create strategies that help to provide clarity, confidence, and long-term success.

Learn more at www.capitaladvantage.com or call (925) 299-1500 to connect with our one of our financial advisors.

*$1,124,817,350.40 Assets Under Management (AUM). Data as of 9/30/24.

Disclaimer: Capital Advantage, Inc. is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Kaiser Permanente® or TPMG (The Permanente Medical Group)

Limitations: No amount of experience, recognition, or past success, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Capital Advantage is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Please see Important Disclosure.

SOURCE Capital Advantage, Inc.