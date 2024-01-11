Capital Advantage, Inc. Hits Major Milestone: Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

News provided by

Capital Advantage, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 12:38 ET

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth management firm Capital Advantage, Inc. proudly announces that they rang in the new year by exceeding $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) on December 31, 2023.*

Since its inception over 41 years ago, Capital Advantage, Inc. has been dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through strategic wealth management, investment advisory, and financial planning services.

Capital Advantage, Inc. attributes this milestone to its team of dedicated professionals. By providing personalized financial strategies tailored to individual needs, the firm has built enduring client relationships. Capital Advantage, Inc. specializes in working with pre-retirees, retirees, widowed or divorced women, and Kaiser/TPMG (The Permanente Medical Group) employees.

"We are thrilled to announce the achievement of managing over $1 billion in client assets. This milestone is a testament to the trust our clients have in our team's ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape and deliver tailored solutions," said Ian Castille, CFP®, Executive Vice President.

The firm's growth is further supported by its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and continuously expanding its suite of services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Capital Advantage, Inc. is dedicated to its mission of empowering clients to achieve financial success and security. As the firm celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with the highest level of integrity, expertise, and personalized attention.

About Capital Advantage, Inc.: Capital Advantage: Wealth Management Firm - Lafayette, CA

*$1,002,322,034 Assets Under Management (AUM) as of December 31, 2023

Please See Important Disclosure Information: https://capitaladvantage.com/disclosure/

Disclaimer: Capital Advantage, Inc. is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Kaiser Permanente® or TPMG (The Permanente Medical Group)

SOURCE Capital Advantage, Inc.

