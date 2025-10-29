Capital Advisors Group Expands Its Debt Finance Consulting Team with Jeff Griffor as Managing Director

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Advisors Group, Inc., a leading independent SEC-registered investment advisor specializing in institutional cash investments, risk management, and debt finance consulting, is pleased to announce that Jeff Griffor has joined the firm as Managing Director. Jeff's addition will help to bolster the firm's origination and debt placement advisory efforts, as he will work closely with venture funds and venture and private equity-backed growth-stage companies.

Jeff brings more than 25 years of experience advising and lending to early through late-stage venture and private equity-backed companies. His extensive background includes roles as both a direct lender and an advisor, providing clients with deep expertise across the venture debt landscape.

Jeff began his career in venture lending at Lighthouse Capital Partners, where he was an integral member of the firm's West Coast and East Coast teams over Funds IV, V, and VI. He went on to hold senior venture lending positions within commercial banks, most notably at Square1 Bank (now Banc of California). Most recently, Jeff served as Managing Director at BayCross Capital Group, where he advised Health Technology, Life Science, and Industrial Technology companies in raising debt capital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Capital Advisors Group," said Stefan Spazek, EVP, Director of Debt Placement at Capital Advisors Group. "His depth of experience in venture lending and advisory services will strengthen and expand our debt placement advisory services and help enhance the value we deliver to our clients."

About Capital Advisors Group's Debt Finance Consulting Services

Since 2003, Capital Advisors Group's debt advisors have worked side-by-side with emerging-growth companies to help obtain the best terms for debt transactions ranging from $10M – $300M+. We mine our vast database of deals compiled over more than two decades to identify appropriate lenders and customize deal structures for our clients. Our team has secured deals with a variety of loan structures including venture debt, revenue-based financing, equipment leasing, asset-based lending, recurring revenue lines, and subordinated debt.

