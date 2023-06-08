Capital Alignment Partners Completes Fundraising for Fourth Fund with $375 Million Committed

News provided by

Capital Alignment Partners

08 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Alignment Partners ("CAP Funds" or "CAP") is pleased to announce the successful completion of fundraising for CAP Funds IV, securing $375 million in capital.

Consistent with the first three funds, CAP Funds IV will provide debt and equity to healthcare, business, manufacturing, and light industrial services companies in the lower-middle market.

"We are incredibly appreciative of our existing investors, as well as those who invested in CAP Funds for the first time. We would also like to acknowledge the support we received from the SBIC program and express our pride in being part of its mission," said Burton Harvey, Founder and Managing Partner at Capital Alignment Partners.

CAP Funds IV has already completed two platform investments. In 2022, the fund partnered with entrepreneur Doug Markham to acquire a leading home care business operating in Texas and Tennessee. CAP Funds also provided debt and equity to an environmental and industrial cleaning business based in Ohio with operations throughout the Midwest.

Looking forward, CAP is continuing the investment strategy of its previous funds by supporting management teams as they pursue their growth initiatives, which frequently includes an emphasis on organic growth coupled with strategic tuck-in acquisitions. Given the current turmoil in the credit markets, CAP is also seeking select opportunities to help management teams with debt capital solutions. CAP's flexible debt structures are of particular interest as senior lenders tighten their credit availability.

About Capital Alignment Partners:

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, with an additional office in Newport Beach, CA, Capital Alignment Partners has been providing debt and equity to lower middle-market healthcare, business, manufacturing, and light industrial services companies since 2009. Our investment professionals manage over $590 million in committed capital across all funds and have extensive experience navigating through multiple economic and credit cycles. Since inception, CAP Funds has completed 29 platform investments, along with over 75 tuck-in acquisitions on behalf of our portfolio companies.  

For more information, please visit the CAP Funds' website at www.capfunds.com or contact any of the team members listed below.

Burton Harvey – [email protected] .com           Mark McManigal[email protected]              Lee Ballew [email protected]

Drew Healy – [email protected]                   John Pontius– [email protected]                              Sloan Taylor [email protected]

SOURCE Capital Alignment Partners

